Sex can be messy, awkward, and downright weird sometimes. Reddit user u/EvilXGrrlfriendasked people to admit the biggest mistake they've made while having sex and I appreciate the honesty (and humor) in the thread's many responses. Here is what some people admitted.
1."I moaned like a pirate while he went down on me. Straight up went 'aarrghhh.'"
2."He asked me, "who’s a good girl?" and I said 'you.'"
3."I fell asleep once during 69, while on the bottom. I was working two full-time jobs plus commute time between work. She asked, 'Are you asleep?'. I said, 'No, you know I work a lot, I’m just taking a break.' 'You were snoring!' I have yet to think of a good comeback for that comment and it’s been 40 years."
4."I stayed in the same position at an awkward angle because my wife liked it. Now, a month later, I still can't jump and have some trouble on stairs because I have some gnarly strain on a part of my leg muscle."
6."I told my girlfriend my dream was to have sex on the beach. She wanted to fulfill my wish so we went to a beach resort, woke up early, and found a secluded spot. We did our thing... and got covered in flea bites."
9."Not me but my wife. Many drinks were had one night followed by wild sex during which she wanted anal. It was going great until she suddenly wanted to give me a blow job. I pulled out and before I could go wash up, she went for it and immediately puked all over my junk. That killed the mood for the night."
16."One time my ex was house-sitting for her boss. She invited me to sleep over and we were sleeping in their bed. We decided to fuck but for some reason this time I decided to pull out. Out of the hundreds of times we had sex, I can count on one hand how many times I pulled out, and this was one of them. Well, I pull out and cum all over the fucking bed. Huge sex stain square in the center of the sheets. My ex was PISSED. But we ended up laughing about it, especially after her boss ended up being a huge asshole."