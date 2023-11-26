16.

"One time my ex was house-sitting for her boss. She invited me to sleep over and we were sleeping in their bed. We decided to fuck but for some reason this time I decided to pull out. Out of the hundreds of times we had sex, I can count on one hand how many times I pulled out, and this was one of them. Well, I pull out and cum all over the fucking bed. Huge sex stain square in the center of the sheets. My ex was PISSED. But we ended up laughing about it, especially after her boss ended up being a huge asshole."