1. "Skydiving. Absolutely amazing experience — but I came down in some woods, shattered my tibia, and massively dislocated my ankle when I landed on a fallen tree. Surgeon told me in no uncertain terms that jumping again would be risking my ability to walk."
2. "A polyamorous relationship."
"Me too. On paper it looked great, but it broke me in ways I never thought possible. I'm now monogamous all the way."
3. "Watching the ball drop on New Year's Eve in Times Square. Crowded, cold, and full of drunk, rowdy people. It was an experience I’ll always remember, but I'll never do it again."
4. "Running a marathon. I mostly run 5K races. I was part of a running group through the local YMCA, and a few were training. I'd join them for their training runs for fun, as I'd never done long runs."
"Long story short: I signed up for the race the others were doing, and I hated it. The marathon mindset was actually different from the training runs. The others were more focused on getting good finish times. I almost did not finish but ran at my own pace just to finish without dying."
5. "Going to a strip club. No thanks. I do not see the appeal. Three hours later, I was down $200 and took a taxi home with a downright biblical case of blue balls."
6. "Going to a casino. I don’t see the appeal."
7. "Dating someone I had already broken up with before."
"As someone who’s done this more than once, can confirm. Bad idea."
8. "Having a child. He's freaking awesome. He's the perfect kid for me, but I absolutely cannot hang with pregnancy or the newborn stage, so he's my one and only."
9. "Jumping into a pool without knowing how deep it is. Another: I back-flipped into a pool and bumped my head on the floor. I wasn’t hurt but immediately thought that was so stupid."
10. "Getting my whole face threaded. I’d do eyebrows again, but for someone with Mediterranean blood, doing the whole face was torture."
11. "Taking a cruise. It was fun and I had a good time, but it was pretty damn expensive, with cramped living quarters, and the excursions were pretty mid. I’d much rather do a resort on solid land. Same amenities and more, just missing the big boat."
13. "Going down a water slide that is like a tube. I went to a water park and was excited to try the slides. The first one I went down was a tube slide, and the excitement changed to fear pretty quickly once I was flying through a dark tunnel with water splashing in my face and down my throat. I’m not sure what I expected, but I had to talk myself out of a panic attack when I got out."
14. "Surfing. Took my teen son on a day surf excursion in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. I fell on my knee on the last wave and had to go to the hospital. Tore my ACL and MCL — I was in a brace and had to use a cane for five months. I still do adventurous stuff, but always at the end of a trip, in case I get hurt."
15. "Getting a tattoo. I had wanted one for years and had big ideas about the ones I’d get later. Once the first and only was done, it was as if I’d scratched an itch that I haven’t gotten again since."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.