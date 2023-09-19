12.

"I’m an American, and I used to live in Tbilisi, Georgia. I was feeling under the weather. I asked for ibuprofen and was to talk to the pharmacist behind the counter. I told her what I needed. She asked how many. How many? The whole bottle. Duh. She looked at me like I was a drunk asking for another round. She brought me back, like, 10 tablets and said, 'Two a day.' To recover my shame, I explained to her that in the USA, these pills are in the store and sold by the bottle, usually at 50, 75, 100, 150, or 200 pills her bottle. She was shocked."