"I often talk about value categories — pick the three areas in your life where you get the most joy that aligns with your values, and that's where most of your discretionary money should go now. Say makeup, if that's something that you love, or skincare. If that's something that you really value, that you want to spend money on, that brings you joy, and you can afford it, that's fantastic, and that's not the reason you can't buy a house. It's not the reason you can't save money," Tori advised.