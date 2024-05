13.

"Not that I wanted to live with them forever, but I have my own place and life, and they complain to me all the time that we don't do enough together. Also that I never call, when they also never call me. When I try to explain that phones are, in fact, two-way devices, they come up with general reasons as to why it should be my responsibility. Admittedly, I haven't spoken to either of them for a few months. The last time I did, I asked my stepmother what she wanted to do for her birthday, and instead of getting anything helpful, I was guilt-tripped about how I apparently don't include my step-sister and her kids in my plans. Was I supposed to invite them to some undisclosed event on an undetermined day at an unknown time and location?"