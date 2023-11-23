From Slime Textures To Gum Popping — We’re Curious To See How Your ASMR Habits Stack Up With The Rest Of Gen Z

Listening to or watching ASMR content has truly become everyone's new favourite way to unwind and relax (especially during a chaotic exam season).
Everyone has different ASMR tracks and videos that they love. So we wanna know how YOU listen and what kind of satisfying content is hitting your For You page👇.
An extra-satisfying bonus? To access EXCEL Gum's ASMR content, visit EXCEL Gum’s page on Spotify where Mars Canada will donate $1.00 per stream— up to $25,000 (between November 28th - December 15th), to Food Banks Canada. Give it a listen and let us know your fave track down below 🫧👇.
All images by Getty Images unless otherwise stated.