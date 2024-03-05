The 2024 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival Just Got Cancelled, And Stand Up Fans Are *Not* Laughing About It

Browse links
Summer in Montreal means sunny weather and massive festivals like Just For Laughs... but not this year.
Whoa!! This is huge. I can’t imagine a Montreal summer with Just for Laughs! 😢— Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) March 5, 2024
Just for Laughs cancels comedy festival, seeks creditor protection | Montreal Gazette https://t.co/prcJaWgr6u
one of Montreal’s biggest annual summer events, the Just For Laughs comedy festival, is getting canceled this year— Nicholas Craven (@NicholasCraven_) March 5, 2024
makes you think about the state of stand-up comedy in 2024 https://t.co/mpmkc2Qoff
don't cancel it pic.twitter.com/peHrJEg1XH— Fernando Lovo (@ElBocho_O) March 5, 2024
This is such a big cultural and economic loss.— Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) March 5, 2024
A 2017 report from KMPG said that Just for Laughs combined activities add $84.4 million annually to Quebec's gross domestic product.
This also casts serious doubt around JFL's annual Toronto festival too.https://t.co/OS1EaqI8St
Very sad to hear this news. Over the years JFL has given me opportunities from performing stand up to writing for the Muppets and John Oliver. From the top to the bottom, staff are hard working and so respectful of talent. We shall ‘RIRE’ again. https://t.co/YEvVG6aTpb— Mark Critch (@markcritch) March 5, 2024
Respectfully, this would be a legendary “Just For Laughs: Gags” https://t.co/fyZhDkF3aI— KatieEllen Humphries (@MsKatieEllen) March 5, 2024
