    The 2024 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival Just Got Cancelled, And Stand Up Fans Are *Not* Laughing About It

    Summer in Montreal means sunny weather and massive festivals like Just For Laughs... but not this year.

    Erik Leijon
    by Erik Leijon

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The iconic Just For Laughs comedy festival takes place every summer in Montreal, Canada. But today, locals are in complete shock to learn that the largest international comedy festival in the world is cancelled for 2024, after the owners announced they're seeking creditor protection to save itself from bankruptcy.

    Two men on stage, one speaking into a microphone, in front of a &#x27;Just for Laughs&#x27; screen
    Gp Images / WireImage

    The Just For Laughs festival had been going on since 1983 and jumpstarted the careers of countless comedians like Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson and Jimmy Fallon.

    Man on stage at a stand-up comedy event, gesturing with a microphone in hand
    Richard Wolowicz

    And today X was FULL of Montrealers and comedy fans sad about the loss of the major cultural institution.

    Twitter: @ToulasTake

    Twitter: @NicholasCraven_

    Twitter: @ElBocho_O

    In addition to giving Montrealers a reason to laugh over the years, the festival is also big business in the city, and it'll take a major bite out of the busy tourist season.

    Twitter: @mackaytaggart

    Canadian comedian Mark Critch, creator and star of CBC's Son Of A Critch, paid tribute to Just For Laughs for helping him build his career.

    Twitter: @markcritch

    Of course, you have to take the sad news with a little bit of humour. This is a comedy festival, after all. One comedian pointed out that maybe this is the biggest prank the Just For Laughs: Gags creators have ever done? We can all hope.

    Twitter: @MsKatieEllen

    And many also used JFL's own mascot Victor's catchphrase to pay tribute to the comedy fest. JFL says it hopes to come back in 2025, and Montrealers will be laughing tears of joy if it happens.

    Twitter: @ArriojaJor43893

    What do you think? Will JFL be back next year? Is comedy dead? Let us know below!

