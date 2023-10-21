Your Car Deserves A Gift, So Here Are 34 Very Cool Options

1. A magnetic phone mount that clips right to your AC vent to make your phone magically ~float~ and stay conveniently close to eye level when you're trying to use Google Maps, then lets you easily pull it off at the end of the drive and go on your merry way.
Promising review: "I bought this for my cell phone. It comes with a magnet to attach to my cell phone and then attach the other magnet to the dash of my car air vent. After I make a call, I attach my cell phone on the magnet and can talk hands free. My voice is heard clearly to the recipient of my call. I love it." —Arlene Berge
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.89.
2. A cleverly designed retractable window sunshade you can install on the side of your car's front window and easily fan back out in mere seconds to pop into place.
Check out a TikTok of the sunshade in action.
Promising review: "I purchased this windshield cover for our RV, it holds the heat out and covers the window completely! Well worth the money, it’s sturdy and the suction cups hold up for long periods of time!" —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $26.39+.
3. A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries so when you're out running a zillion errands you don't have to worry about your box of seltzers picking a fight with your purse rolling around on the bottom of your car.
Promising review: "I saw this product in a TikTok video for 'products on Amazon you didn’t know you needed' and added it to my cart. I didn’t actually purchase it until I got a new bigger car and my kids were sick of me setting my big purse on their feet in the car. It’s easy to snap on and stays in place. Money well spent!" —Asha Brown
Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two colors).
4. An oh-so-relieving seatbelt shoulder pad to prevent it from chafing or cutting into the skin on your shoulder or the side of your neck. This is the Goldilocks of seatbelt pads right here — reviewers love that they're durable and soft, but not so thick that they ever overheat or leave lint on clothes.
Promising review: "These are great! I purchased another brand two or three years ago, and it worked just fine, and it wasn’t rough, but it certainly wasn’t soft. These are almost quilted and super soft. It’s a noticeable difference, and they work really well! I get skin tags from my seatbelt rubbing against my neck and in general these solve the problems, but I’ve been using the softer one for well over a month now and it’s even better." —KE J
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 13 colors).
5. A chic collapsible trunk organizer perfect for anyone whose catchphrase is, "Oh don't worry about it," whenever passengers hear an unholy trunk clamor every time you take a sharp turn. This lightweight, sturdy organizer comes with strategically placed inside *and* outside pockets for optimum organization.
6. A Saucemoto dip clip that lets you enjoy the sweet, delicious freedom of dipping your fries into ketchup at a red light without cosplaying as that red light when the ketchup ends up all over your lap.
Saucemoto is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories.
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.) Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." —Pleasure Pamela
Get set of two from Amazon for $9.99.
7. And a handy car steering wheel tray so you can take your lunch hour in your own ~private suite~ and have a steady place to prop a laptop or a book if you're waiting to go in somewhere or pick someone up and need to get some work done.
Promising review: "I often times like to enjoy my lunch at work in my car, I just like having my own personal space but I’m always dropping my food on the seats and floor of my car. This product is super nifty and I am guilty of discovering it via TikTok of course, but it’s great!" —Bella W
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 18 colors).
8. A memory foam cushion designed to relieve pressure on your back, butt, and tailbone so you don't have to suffer through long road trips and commutes. Now you'll just have to convince yourself to actually get *out* of the car to your less comfy chairs.
Promising review: "Life changing on a long trip! My partner wanted us to drive from Colorado to California. I wanted to fly because I had a fall and half of my body was in pain. He talked me into it so I purchased this pillow for the car ride. What a game changer! It helped so much with the pain and I would recommend it for anyone in the car!" —Nadia
Get it from Amazon for $27.95+
9. A discreet seat gap filler for that awkward extra space in your car — you'll never have to lose another precious Junior Mint (or, like, your entire phone) to the infinite void under the seat again.
Drop Stop is a small business that specializes in car accessories.
Promising review: "Somehow my phone manages to ALWAYS fall perfectly between the large gap between my console and seat. And MAN when I'm driving it is so frustrating, because I can NEVER reach it without stopping the car, because it's wayyyy under my seat. Before I ordered this I tried the traditional insert that is a popular solution because it gives you extra storage and such, but it didn't fit the gap, it was loose, sloppy and would literally slide forward with the brakes. UGH, Those are now sitting on my bar waiting to be gifted to some lucky person hopefully with a smaller gap. I immediately ordered these and love love love them!" —Ronald & Shannon White
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.
10. Plus a console side pocket that won't only stop stuff from getting lost between your seats, but will actively RECLAIM THAT SPACE for important things like SNACKS!! And like, hand sanitizer and cash and breath mints, sure. But most importantly, snacks.
Promising review: "I put this in last night and went to work today and everything was perfect. I did have to install the foam spacers (included) to make it a really snug fit. It would have still worked without it but I like things perfect. So now the coins go in the coin pocket and my keys and other work related accessories go in the bigger pocket. This is one of the best cheap life hacks you can get if you're a car person and/or just like being organized and neat." —R
Get it from Amazon for $24.69+ (available with or without cupholder).
11. A foldable, waterproof hanging car trash bag so chic that it has a lot of audacity being so functional to boot?? Reviewers especially love that it can be adjusted to three different sizes to suit your needs, whether it's after school carpool or Very Long Roadtrip Full Of An Unholy Amount Of Taco Bell Wrappers.
Promising review: "This is the perfect size trash bag for the car. You can make it small too if you want, but I needed more space. They are cute. Plus they are so easy to clean. I got pop all over mine so I quickly sprayed it down with the hose and let it dry. Brand new. If it gets too funky you can wash it as well. Just buy it." —Jodie F.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 14 colors).
12. A blind spot mirror to help you stop playing a game of "should I, would I, could I??" with traffic when you merge into other lanes (and parallel park without strangers stopping on the street to ask if they can help you, hahaha don't look at me).
Promising review: "I bought these for my mom's car and mine a while back ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license, I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these it's been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver. I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel park in the city." —Mariam Abass
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four shapes and in a pack of four).
13. A dimmable LED car visor mirror so you can check your teeth for that piece of salad that always likes to take residence front and center of your smile. Reviewers also swear by this for quick makeup touch-ups on busy days!
Promising review: "Very large, very bright but brightness is adjustable. You also have the choice of true white LED illumination or a softer incidence 'yellow'/natural light or you can run both simultaneously. Very large but would fit all sun visors. No magnification (that I am aware of) but its clarity makes you think it does. Battery is chargeable but we have not needed to recharge it yet due to its long battery run time. It’s inexpensive and needed for anyone that loves to 'finish getting ready in the car.'" —Chris Cook
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in two colors).
14. A portable car vacuum that lets you explore the great outdoors or enjoy a particularly messy snack without sitting in the evidence until the next time you do a deep car clean. With this easy peasy gadget, you can scoop it all up and leave your interiors looking brand spanking new.
Promising review: "This vacuum is great and worth the price!! I sometimes have my friend's dog in my car who sheds a lot and this vacuum is amazing. Saw it on TikTok and am glad I bought it." —ivy lopes
"This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).
15. A backseat iPad holder because the Frozen movies were created for a lot of reasons, but chief among them to stop fights from breaking out in the backseat by hypnotizing children into forgetting their brother stole one of their fries in the first place. Reviewers especially love this one because of how adjustable the angles are!
Promising review: "If you're like us, we took awhile to pick which car mount to choose since there are so many options. We opted for this one and we love it! It was super easy to install. We have it in a 2021 Toyota Highlander for reference. Our kid is using an iPad mini with a case on it and it's still able to mount. Stays sturdy when driving. Easy to swivel around whichever direction our kid is sitting. I didn't wanna buy one that's just a little moderately cheaper, have it break to just buy another one. Bought this and it's been holding up pretty well, and seems like it'll stay that way forever." —jjjj
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five styles).