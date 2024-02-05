Winter Is No Match For These 34 Oh-So-Toasty Products

TBH, it is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands).

Promising review: "I ordered this for my Scotland winter trip after seeing it on TikTok and I have to say it lived up to the hype. It kept me toasty warm and dry. Plus, I LOVED all of the pockets...so many pockets!! I was able to carry my phone, a charging brick, hat, gloves, cell phone and credit cards/money with room to spare. It's also really easy to adjust the fit with the side zippers and snaps on the front. One of the best buys I've ever made on Amazon!!" —Staci B

Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors).