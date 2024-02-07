37 Vintage-Style Products To Transport You To Another Era In Time

1. A showstopping cocktail ring set so timelessly beautiful that everyone will think it's a family heirloom. (Heck, with so many reviewers talking about how durable it is, it well could be one day!)
Promising review: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks I just decided to leave it on and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable. The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price and I am very pleased." —tracy k revels
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
2. An understated but sleek retro-style baguette purse perfect for anyone weaning themselves out of their tote bag era, one chic purchase at a time.
Promising review: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean, it's beyond sturdy and looks very classy. The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great, it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in eight colors and one other style).
3. A retro-style speaker with a whole circus of hidden talents — not only does this function as an old school, dial-controlled AM/FM radio, but it connects to devices via Bluetooth *and* AUX, and even serves as a wireless charging pad on the top. This beautiful gadget is the definition of "flex."
Fuse Audio is a small business that specializes in retro-style radios and vinyl record players.
Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this purchase. It has a warm sound and, unlike some other brands, doesn’t betray the retro vibe with digital volume or tuning controls. It works exactly like the old radios, but with the bonus of Bluetooth and wireless charging. I also love the details like the side speaker vents and the feel of the volume and tuning knobs. Everything about it speaks quality. The only thing about its appearance that tells me this isn’t an an actual 1940s or 50s radio is its size, which is slightly smaller than the real McCoy." —Placeholder
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
4. A gold decorative mirror so beautiful it'll make the rest of your room's decor feel a lil' self-conscious. This vintage-style piece is perfect as a catch-all for jewelry and make up, a gallery wall, or just a standalone mirror on the wall for checking out your cute self on your way out the door.
Check out a TikTok of the mirror in action.
Promising review: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arms length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." —Rhonda Farias
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in gold, bronze, or white, and in two-packs).
5. A delightfully versatile bodycon pencil dress because *someone* has to be the office's retro fashionista, and the oh-so-chic burden might as well fall on you!
6. A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent to any room, but also give you some ~sneaky storage~ to help declutter and calm your space.
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in five colors).
7. A dreamy dimmable candle warmer lamp so you can waft your favorite candles throughout your space in the most aesthetically pleasing (and safe!) way possible.
Promising review: "This candle warmer emits a soft light that looks beautiful coming through the glass. I love how it warms my candles making the room smell wonderful. I think this warmer may work better than just lighting my candles. I like that it has a timer option which is convenient. I highly recommend this warmer for anyone that likes candles." —win diesel
Get it from Amazon for $42.98 (available in three styles).
8. A retro-style air fryer, because with the millennial love for all things vintage and all things air-fried, this was less of a possibility and more of an inevitability. A cute and ridiculously handy inevitability, though — this has 10 preset digital functions to air fry, toast, bake, broil, roast, reheat, warm, slow cook, and dehydrate, and has a "family size" capacity so you can whip up a whole meal at once.
Promising review: "I recently bought this air fryer. It has a sleek design and cool color, adding a modern touch to my kitchen. Setting up was a breeze, and the user-friendly control panel makes it easy to adjust settings depending on what I am cooking. Efficient cooking, consistent results, and easy cleanup make it the perfect addition to my kitchen. Overall a very solid choice!" —Xinkai Chen
Get it from Amazon for $209.99 (clip the $40 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in six colors).
9. A handy, aesthetically pleasing kitchen measurement conversion magnet for the avid baker who is like, "Avoiding math, but make it fashion." This pretty little magnet will make sure your pretty little head doesn't have to break itself with equations the next time you bake.
Levain & Co is a small business that specializes in kitchen conversion charts and kitchen tools.
Promising review: "I bake often (following recipes on the internet) and usually have to convert some of the ingredient amounts. I’m glad I got this — super helpful, especially because it has the conversions for different ingredients. It’s also very cute! It’s not too big either which is a plus." —Jasmine
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
10. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.29.
11. A pair of cat-eye sunglasses for an instant edge to any outfit that says, "I'm the main character of this sidewalk now, buster." (Or possibly say, "Yeah, I bought these after seeing Margot Robbie wear a pair in Barbie, what of it??")
Promising review: "I don’t like the larger shades, so these are perfect for me. The lenses are not so dark that they distort what I am looking at. I love the design look without the designer price." —Lydia Harrison
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in nine styles).
12. A retro-style smoothie maker that honestly has a lot of audacity being that cute AND that functional?? It blends in either a LITERAL MASON JAR or a plastic portable sports bottle you can pop right off and drink from. But don't you dare underestimate this cute little bean — it can crush ice and blend frozen fruit like nobody's business.
Promising review: "Wow. I have been through many high end blenders that have broken or just didn’t cut it. Well, I am so amazed at this blender. Perfect size for my smoothies and so easy to use. I love how you simply twist on the lid and turn it on. It blends so nicely and doesn’t leave my protein powder on the sides like my old blenders do. It crushed ice and blends up to a perfect consistency. I’ve never written a review on here before but I am amazed at this!! Not to mention it’s so cute on the counter!" –Casey
Get it from Amazon for $29.94 (available in two colors).
13. A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs reviewers love to use for everything from coffee to yogurt parfaits to oatmeal to add a subtle little Great Gatsby-esque touch to their morning routines.
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.99 (available in seven styles).
14. A set of vintage-style coupe glasses to elevate homemade cocktails with your friends so marvelously that you'll just take turns calling each other "dahhhhhling" all night.
Promising review: "Hands down my favorite glasses in my bar. Beautiful and great quality. Easily can be washed in dishwasher too. Wonderful for a martini night!" —Kayleigh Capelle
Get a set of two from Amazon for $23.99.
15. A super-stylish vinyl record storage shelf so you can proudly display all of your favorite music and have easy access to Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (Ten-Minute Version)" at all times.
I bought one of these as an apartment-warming gift for my own darn self and I love it to pieces. It's compact so it doesn't take up much space, but adds a lovely sophistication to the corner of the room. Plus it just makes me so happy to see my favorite vinyls all on display like decor, and not have to be scrambling around under the bed or on a random shelf where I used to keep them so they'd be 'safe.' This came fully constructed, too, so there was no hassle pulling it straight out of the box. These are so popular that they're constantly on backorder, so a heads up you might have to wait a few weeks depending on what color you choose — but it is *seriously* worth it!
Promising review: "I love this record player. It fits so perfect in my studio apartment and the size is incredible for those small spaces that aren’t as easy to fill. It fits my record player perfectly and I love the second shelf to add extra touches." —shanellllea
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $119 (available in two colors).