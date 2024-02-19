51 Exceedingly Useful Products From Small Businesses On Amazon You Might Not Know About

1. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
2. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.
Quick & Clean is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
3. A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing that suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness.
Bug Bite Thing is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products.
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!).
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few times to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" —Joe
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in three colors).
4. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
5. A bottle of Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that's working OVERTIME — not only does this vanish the evidence of pet-related stains and odors, but it leaves the area smelling so nice that you'll be like, "Um, is this my new signature perfume??" Extremely bonus: it also deters pets from peeing, so if there's a ~hot spot~ your doggo loves to frequent, this ought to curb the habit.
Angry Orange is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.
Check out a TikTok of Angry Orange in action.
Promising review: "This product has become a must in our household! We discovered it while looking for another scent/odor control product that had a strong citrus scent to spray around a Christmas tree a year or so ago when one of our dogs suddenly decided that he was going to start peeing on the Christmas tree every night. Not only did it deter him from peeing on it, it smells fantastic, and now we use it all the time for any smells around the house, pet odor related or not! It only takes one or two sprays as well, and the whole area smells fabulous afterwards." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.20 (available in two sizes).
6. A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet clips to keep that sucker in the duvet cover where it BELONGS instead of sagging to the bottom of your bed like a sack of fluffy potatoes. You can pin these securely to duvets up to ten pounds in weight and then easily remove them with a magnetic key when the cover needs a wash.
Checkout a TikTok of the duvet clips in action.
Pinion Pins is a small business specializing in home improvement products.
Promising review: "I was super worried about if I would have enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart. Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk, RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." —Abigayle Mishler
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $17.95.
7. A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, meaning you don't have to spend a bunch of time rooting through pill boxes and trying to remember the timing of them each morning.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four styles).
8. A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer and come out fresh, dry, and unwrinkled instead of looking like they got into a wet cotton brawl.
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A "Pizza Pack," aka a pizza storage container so handy you'll wish you bought one MOONS ago. Instead of wasting foil or trying to shove a pizza box into the fridge, you can use this collapsible container to stack up to five leftover slices on top of each other — it's even designed so the slices won't stick, *plus* it's totally microwaveable, so you can reheat all the slices at once without moving them.
Pizza Pack is a small business that specializes in sustainable food storage solutions.
Promising review: "It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! I am very happy with my purchase. It's easy to keep the pieces separate from others and you don't have a large bulky box letting your crust dry out. You can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." —B. Cirincione
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight colors).
10. A height-adjustable tray table that's part desk, part meal tray, and alllllll convenience. People who work from home swear by this lightweight option as a "mobile desk" around the house, parents swear by it as a makeshift TV stand when kids are watching shows on laptops or tablets, and its ease as a bedside or couchside table *cannot* be overstated.
Table-Mate is a small business that specializes in height-adjustable table trays.
Promising review: "This table is exactly what I was looking for to be able use my mouse and keyboard for the computer while working from home. It’s plenty stable and easily moved to the side for storage or when I need to get up from the chair. I also use it as my lunch table and to hold my iPad when not on the computer." —sleuneberg
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in four colors).
11. A universal stroller cup holder to change the game for anyone who has a rotation of Too Many Beverages at the tips of their fingers at all times. This secures quickly and easily to strollers, grocery carts, the back of car seats, bicycles, Pelotons, collapsible chairs, and even bags in mere seconds, so you can take your Starbies and LaCroixs wherever you roam.
Check out a TikTok of the universal cup holder in action.
Ryan & Rose is a family-owned small business that specializes in parenting and home products.
Promising review: "This is the best invention ever! Our stroller does not have a cup holder, now I can hold my drink or my phone/keys/sunglasses. I also bought two more so our boys can keep their water bottles in one spot since they lose them all the time. I’ve put them in the house and I’ve hung them in the car. I think I need 10 more of these things. Must have product." —Healthnut
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 12 colors).
12. A slim magnetic stove shelf that quickly and securely fastens right on the top of your stove so you have easy, immediate access to tools and seasonings and anything you need to get your inner Food Network on while you're listening to podcasts and vibing.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a TikTok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.59 (available in three sizes and in three finishes).
13. A DogBuddy pooper scooper to make the process a whole lot more seamless and, TBH, less gross. This comes with built-in poop collection bags so when you use the scooper, it automatically bags it up out of sight. Reviewers especially love it because you can use it several times on a walk, and it hooks neatly to leashes!
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper in action.
DogBuddy is a small business specializing in pet care products including bowls, mats, and scoopers.
Promising review: "I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags if you’re taking a number of dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross. I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard. It holds a lot more than you’d think!" —Joslyn Cavitt
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).