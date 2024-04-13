38 Unique, Affordable Products For Anyone Who Deserves A Little Treat

1. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen. Reviewers also love this for keeping their straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
2. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your to-do lists, journals, and calendar in the cutest way possible.
Promising review: "I got these to help motivate me to write in a journal to help my mental health. They work great, and I LOVE seeing all the different colors in my journal! It makes me happy. :)" —Ella B.
"I love these pens. They were on a TikTok review, I thought I would give them a shot. I don't doodle, I write. They write smooth like a felt tip pen. Plus the option of colors, yahoo! For $7 you can't go wrong!" —Heatherfoy68
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price).
3. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
4. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles for anyone who wants to embark on their newest candy obsession — these "cosmic crunchies" are unlike any other earthly candy you've tried before, giving a lighter, crunchier texture to Skittles without compromising on their delectable sour taste.
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes; check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).
5. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of ear buds over the years with no success. But these Purity open air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 styles).
6. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
7. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now, instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~ self-care ~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $17.97.
8. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action. Psst — if you've already tried this copy, there are newer Reverse Coloring Books from the same creator to try!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
9. A lovely Secret Garden–inspired book vase for a subtle, dainty way to tell your guests, "Yes, I will be extremely unavailable when the next season of Bridgeton drops." The *decor's kiss* perfect amount of whimsy meets practicality.
Promising review: "I love this book vase. I added some silk flowers and it looks great. The size is just right on my dresser." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four styles).
10. A sardine tin cosmetic bag because as sweet as your makeup looks are, the truth is you're always a little salty.
11. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024, and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
"i got this product because of the hype of it on TikTok. This lip balm smells SO GOOD. And hydrated my lips." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
12. A NeeDoh Nice Cube, an *elite* sensory fidget toy for anyone who wants to add more calm into their life but with a dose of whimsy. This goo-filled, delightfully colorful fidget has a satisfying squish and weight to it, and reviewers love that it doesn't have the kind of stickiness that picks up debris and makes it hard to clean.
Promising review: "High quality and very durable! This cube is fantastic for any age and any need. The cube provides slight resistance when compressed, which is both stress-relieving and satisfying!!! Once squeezed, it quickly returns to its natural shape. A great choice!" —