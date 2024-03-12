39 Trustworthy Products Designed To Make Your Life More Comfortable

1. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~self care~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and after a few minutes feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
2. A pair of delightfully chic open-toed memory foam slippers so you can get all the comfort and support of these cozy soles *without* overheating. Reviewers compare the style to Uggs, and because the soles are anti-slip and water resistant, you can also wear them out running errands. 👀
Promising review: "These slippers are amazing. They are so comfortable and look so expensive and high quality for the low price. Great for after the shower and wearing around the house and super easy to wash in the washing machine. I've had these for over a year, and they are still in perfect condition." —Sydney Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in women's sizes 6.5–12 and five colors).
3. A saline nasal gel to help soothe your poor, dry nostrils that are 10000% done with the cold this year. You can apply one to two drops directly around your nostrils for instant relief from the discomfort, including soothing aloe to moisturize the area.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
4. A pair of chic wireless headband headphones so you can keep your ears comfortable and toasty warm listening to music, white noise, or calming affirmations.
Promising review: "I purchased this product to be able to listen to affirmations as I fall asleep. It has been great for that, and has also been very beneficial on long airplane flights when my ears hurt from the AirPods being in for so long. Also a great option when you are sleeping in a room with someone who snores! My kids keep stealing this from me so I purchased two more to get them for Christmas!" —Dawn Cooperider
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in nine colors).
5. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles are still there, but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend it to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. An AirFly SE device to instantly connect your wireless Bluetooth earbuds and headphones to airplane screens, gym televisions, and tablets like ✨magic✨. Now you can use your beloved noise-canceling headphones instead of settling for cheap in-flight wired versions that make your ears want to weep like they're stuck in 2014.
Promising review: "I finally decided to purchase a Bluetooth wireless connector after a friend told me about this item. I have a hard time with earbuds and like a noise cancelling headset for travel. I bought this for a recent trip and it worked perfectly. Quick to connect with good sound and easy controls. Highly recommend this product for air travel." —Terri Welcher
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
7. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not, they are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles).
8. A set of "wine wands" to remove sulfates and histamines from your beloved cheap Pinots in as little as three minutes, basically making "not getting a hangover" your new superpower.
PureWine is a small business that specializes in wine accessories.
Promising review: "What a difference these have made in my life. With my allergies it was impossible to enjoy a glass or two of wine without nasty side effects: stuffy nose, red face, and headaches. Now I can have a glass of wine and not have to dart to a package of antihistamine! Makes a great gift. Even thinking of splitting a box into stocking stuffers. Each wand is individually wrapped. Have purchased these several times and will continue to do so." —KellyH
Get a set of three from Amazon for $11.99.
9. A set of game-changing cooling "hotel" pillows that a whole bunch of reviewers say helped them get the best sleep of their lives. These are filled with a soft down alternative designed to be extra breathable and to help regulate temperature for relief from night sweats and overheating. A lot of reviewers also swear by them for helping with neck pain because of the "bounce back" nature of the filling.
Bonus: these are fully machine washable!
Promising review: "After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use, and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $57.99 (available in three other materials and two sizes).
10. Plus a satin pillowcase to invest in not only for its cooling effect, but the fact that it's soft on your skin and creates less friction for your hair so that it won't get as tangled while you sleep. Reviewers also swear by these for helping clear up their acne and love how easy these are to wash while still maintaining their quality.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes and in 11 styles).
11. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.51.
12. The Period Company's reusable, high-waisted period-absorbing underwear, an affordable alternative to its $$ competitors that manages to absorb 8–10 tampons worth of flow. 👀 Its snug, comfy, four-layer design is also handy for postpartum and incontinence needs, so basically this is what happens when you give undies a superpower.
The Period Company is a small business that specializes in reusable period underwear.
Promising review: "These are AMAZING! There’s no need to wear a pad or tampon. They absorb well and you don’t feel wet at all. They have great coverage and changed my whole experience with having a period. They are a game changer!" —Candice Anthony
Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in sizes XS–3X).
13. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, which unsurprisingly went just as TikTok viral as everyone's beloved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask — the glowy balm has the same delightful flavors (including the iconic GUMMY BEAR!!) and hydrates lips with the *chef's kiss* lightweight, moisturizing blend that doesn't get all sticky and goopy like competitors.
Promising review: "Laneige lip balm lives up to the TikTok hype. The Gummy Bear scent is awesome. Don't need to constantly reapply because the formula is moisturizing. Definitely will order other scents." —Charlotte T.
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in four flavors, including Peach, Berry, Grapefruit, and Gummy Bear).