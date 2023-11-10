32 “Treat Yourself” Products That Actually Make Your Life A Lot Easier

1. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
2. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.
Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials.
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $16.99 (available in multiple packs and styles).
3. A roomy duffel bag that's practically *screaming* "take me on a weekend road trip — this durable, water-resistant duffel comes with long handles for easy maneuvering, a side panel to hook it to a roll-on suitcase, and even has compartments to separate dry clothes from wet/dirty clothes.
It's water-resistant and has an adjustable long strap.
Promising review: "I recently went camping and was able to pack a lot into this bag. It zipped up easily. I love the color, it's almost a 'neutral pink' and not too 'look at me, I'm Barbie in the woods!' The shoulder strap was comfortable, the handles were comfortable, too. It was snowing while unloading from the truck to the cabin and despite this bag getting wet (and VERY cold) everything inside was very dry." —Smile Saurus
Get it from Amazon for $21.49+ (available in a variety of colors and styles).
4. A cold brew coffee maker so gloriously easy to use that all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, 4 cups of cold brew you don't have to lift a finger to make when you're scrambling to log onto a Zoom meeting five minutes late.
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
5. A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel that dries hair faster *without* the heat damage of drying tools. Reviewers love this as an alternative to heavier towels, particularly if they're errand-running with wet hair.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four colors)
6. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your tasks, putting a fun twist on them that makes it all the more motivating to stay focused 🌈.
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99.
7. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.49.
8. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
9. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in five colors).
10. A heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles, it's worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $669.99 (available in three colors).
11. A pair of popular cushioned "recovery" sandals perfect for anyone who is craving all the cute fashion with a side of ridiculous comfort. (And pain relief!) Not only are these super adorable, but reviewers with pain from plantar fasciitis, bunions, spondylilothesis, and other chronic conditions absolutely swear by them, with a ton saying they're like walking on ~clouds~.
Promising review: "Total comfort and instant relief from plantar fasciitis. I will order more." —mrs flores
"I have ordered several pairs trying to find the one that lives up to its hype, well this one is it. Super cushy, fits true to size — I ordered the mauvish pink colored one and love it. I will be ordering a black pair. I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip-flops bother me after wearing several hours, these do not. Very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend." —leah
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 29 colors).
12. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal tens of thousands of reviewers swear by — through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
13. A sleek glass top Keurig pod organizer to fit discreetly under your coffee machine and give you easy access to pods full of those smushed up beans you love to guzzle so much.
Nifty Solutions is a small business specializing in kitchen storage and baking products.
Promising review: "I used to have the K-Cup tower. I was tired of the counter space it was taking up. I ordered this and it works great!! The coffee maker fits on top perfectly. I love how you can hold down the lever and slide the whole thing. The K-Cup drawer slides in and out easily, no issues. My daughter saw mine when she visited and ordered one for herself too!" —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in five other colors and seven other styles).
14. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart wants a cozy solution to stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night in the dark.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.