36 Travel Products For Anyone Who Strives For Order And Organization

1. A set of packing cubes to not only save space, but keep everything nice and organized, so you can just plop your "pants cube" or your "socks and underwear cube" directly into the drawers when you reach your destination.
Promising review: "I found out about the packing cubes on TikTok from a woman that travels all over. She mentioned these travel cubes and knew I had to get them. I travel and usually stay in one spot for more than a month so packing gets tricky. I can now pack more neatly and have more room for all the clothes I travel with." —Magen Vaughn
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 12 colors).
2. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
3. A hanging cosmetic bag whose motto is "No beauty product left behind!!" This easy-to-clean, clear-pocketed compact bag fans out so you have all your beloved makeup and skincare organized and at your disposal, converting any hotel bathroom into home sweet home.
I will scream this thing's virtues on every corner of this earth. I used this on an eight-day international trip. It fit a veritable arsenal of products — all of my skincare, makeup, hair supplies, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant were wedged in the different pockets, and still compacted easily and went right into my carryon backpack. It made setting up at the hotel a two-second process of hanging it up and having all my products instantly accessible to me and easy to put away. I cannot imagine traveling without it, especially now that I've used it on a multi-city trip where it was so handy to fold back up and take through multiple hotels. At one point, I forgot to properly close a lotion, and it exploded a bit, and the bag was super easy to clean from the inside!
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
4. A pack of LeakLocks Toiletry Skins to keep things from going "kaboom!!" in your carryon as soon as you reach altitude. These extend to fit both full-size and travel-size toiletries like shampoo, sunscreen, foundation, or any other liquids you'd rather not find spilled all over your socks and underwear post-flight.
Rinseroo is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet, and travel products.
Promising review: "These covered various sizes of products — hair care, body wash, etc. Nothing leaked out of these whatsoever, even after a lid popped open during a flight. These prevented it from leaking out on the other contents of my luggage. Easy to use. Not flimsy. Very flexible. LOVE THESE!" —TAG
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in an eight-pack).
5. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go.
Promising review: "I got it, because like most of us, I saw it on TikTok. Wasn't sure if this will be worth the hype, but omg it is so awesome. It will not only be extremely useful on the plane, but when recording content almost anywhere, so now we can carry this little light holder instead of entire tripod. Great purchase. Worth the hype." —Maja
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
6. A magnetic folding pill organizer with conveniently visible pill windows for easy access. Each has six small compartments for little pills, plus a large compartment for capsules and vitamins, making it ideal for trips where you might need a lil' emergency pharmacy in your backpack but don't want to take up space.
Promising review: "I purchased this because I saw them all over TikTok. As someone with chronic illness I honestly carry around like 10 different pill bottles for 'just in case' situations. This little pill box is a great size, I love that it’s magnetic and each little compartment fits a good amount of pills. It won’t fit a ton of Tums if that’s what you’re looking for, but the amount of space this has saved in my bag is amazing!" —Jasmin Salas
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. Or a weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, and magnetic bases so you can take a day or a few days worth of pills in their capsules when you're on the move and leave the rest behind.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in four colors).
8. A portable hanging luggage organizer for the ultimate lazy unpacker hack — all you have to do is pack your clothes in this, fold it into your suitcase, and then magically unfurl it in a hotel closet for access to all your stuff. Guess who's going to be the first one to the hotel pool after check in??? (You. It's you.)
Bonus: This works with your existing suitcase, unlike versions of this that come pre-built into more expensive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the compact travel organizer in action.
Promising review: "I was able to pack seven outfits and have way more space in this organizer. I just packed the clothes in the organizer, closed it up, and placed it in my carry on. Once I got to the hotel, I just hung it in my closet. It would be perfect for cruises since their is never any drawer space and very little room to move around." —jess
Get it from Amazon for $27.39+ (available in four colors and several sets).
9. A fully waterproof tricked out travel backpack complete with *deep breath* two laptop sleeves, a shoe compartment, a secret anti-theft pocket, a USB charging port, and a "wet bag" to keep sweaty clothes or liquids away from your tech. Oh, and it's cute as a BUTTON to boot. Who gave this backpack the right to flex on other backpacks this hard???
Promising review: "I recently took a cross-country flight with my three kids. I really didn't want to worry about checked bags getting lost so maximizing our carry-ons was a priority. This backpack fit an unfathomable amount of stuff! Lots of zippers and compartments for everything from shoes to laptops/iPads, easy access compartments for cell phones and boarding passes, I fit tons of neatly folded clothes. The best part was that fully loaded it easily slid under the seat." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes and 33 styles).
10. And a cult-fave Béis backpack (from Shay Mitchell's travel accessories brand!) designed so brilliantly for traveling that you might actually shed a tiny organizationally-inclined tear at the mesh zippered compartments, the interlocking mechanisms, and the trolley passthrough to easily perch it on your suitcase handle. Oh!! It also has a snug lil' spot for your laptop. (I love her.)
Check out a TikTok of the Béis bag in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I bought this bag for a five-day cross-country road trip and it came in so clutch. First, I flew with it and was able to stow it under my seat so not only did I not have to check a bag, but I didn't even have to deal with overhead storage. Then, it traveled through 10+ states and various hotels with me. My absolute favorite parts of the bag are the compression straps and the fact that it fully unzips. This makes it *SO* easy to pack, unpack, and take through airport security. I was able to fit ~four pairs of leggings, four T-shirts, two sets of pajamas, two pairs of shorts, two bathing suits, a sweatshirt, a week's worth of undergarments, travel toiletries, an iPad, my wallet, and more odds and ends."
Get it from Béis for $88 (available in six colors).
11. An easy adhesive phone card holder to keep all your credit cards and cash on your person, because if there's ONE thing you know you'll never lose, it's your phone. (Listen, it's your sworn civic duty to the public to Instagram story every hour on vacation!!)
Wallaroo Wallets is a small business that specializes in uniquely-designed minimalist wallets.
I've used these wallets for four years now, and they are worth every penny! Mine last about six months at a time before they get dingy enough to replace, and easily hold three cards and a five dollar bill. I've never had any issues with them un-sticking off the phone case, and they're super easy to pull off. It makes my life so much easier not to carry a wallet around, plus I never lose my ID!
Promising review: "The Wallaroo phone wallet is a must have for any cell phone owner. The quality of the leather and design of the wallet is superb. I recently went on vacation and purchased my Walleroo before my trip. It was so convenient to carry my ID, credit card and hotel key and not have to carry my actual wallet. This is a great product that I highly recommend." —Todd Smithson
Get it from Amazon $12.10+ (available in 14 colors).
12. Plus a handy RFID-blocking travel wallet complete with *deep breath* a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and a pen holder, all in one itty-bitty place so you're never scrambling to find anything when you're on the move.
Check out a TikTok of the wallet in action.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 37 colors).
13. An Airplane Pocket tray cover designed to slide seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub — this comes with a number of pockets so you can keep track of all your devices, snacks, and other odds and ends without rooting around for them in the gross back pocket or your carry-on the whole flight. Bonus: this bb is an excellent way to prevent touching a germ-y tray, and it's fully machine washable.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
Promising review: "I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle. It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too. Highly recommend it." —Sue G.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.