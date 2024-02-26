1. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~self care~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $14.37.
2. A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball that pet owners especially love because it catches hair like nobody's business. These lil' desert bubs also help soften fabric, reduce wrinkles, *and* save drying time, so they're putting all the decorative but useless succulents in your home to shame.
Check out a TikTok of the cactus dryer ball.
Promising review: "I just did a load of towels and sheets. They are usually super balled up after drying with wet areas. Using these things made all the difference in the world. I was skeptical, but now I am a believer. I just ordered another package of them." —william whitaker
Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99 (available in six styles).
3. A collapsible Magic Mushroom funnel so you can feel like an enchanted forest nymph while you funnel your coffee, wine, baking ingredients, or mystical potions.
Check out a TikTok of the magic mushroom funnel in action.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
4. A hands-free portable phone charger that sticks right onto your phone plug and chills there so easily that you might forget it's there in the first place. This mini charger is designed to give you one full iPhone battery per charge, making it a lifesaver for busy humans, particularly ones who love traveling.
Promising review: "I used these several times for the past year, traveling for business and leisure. It is always a challenge to find an outlet at the airport since some airports do not offer a charging station. Using those types can also be a security risk. That's why I love using these portable chargers. They are lightweight and fit in my travel handbag/or small backpack pocket. The portable chargers take about 30-35 minutes to fully charge if dead. Once charged, they charge fast and hold a charge for many hours." —J
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six colors and in two-packs).
5. A saline nasal gel to help soothe your poor, dry nostrils that are 10000% done with the cold this year. You can apply one to two drops directly around your nostrils for instant relief from the discomfort, including soothing aloe to moisturize the area.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
6. A ring can opener, because holy SMOKES can those be annoying to open. Reviewers swear by this for getting a quick and easy grip without wrecking their nails or cutting themselves on the edges of the lid. It's also a super handy tool for people with arthritis and joint pain.
Promising review: "It does the job it's supposed to do. I was cutting my hand, trying to open cans. This allows me to get a better grip on the little loopy thing, and gives me leverage to open the can." —P. Alscher
Get it from Amazon for $7.39.
7. A soap-dispensing "smile sponge" brush that I'm not not encouraging anyone to call the "Daddy Handle" 👀. This makes it easier than ever to get deep cleans with your favorite sponge without getting your hands dirty.
Smilyeez is a small business that specializes in clever cleaning accessories.
You can pick up a three-pack of the cult-favorite Scrub Daddy sponges on Amazon for $13.49!
Promising review: "Originally bought this to clean a shower, but instead tried it for dishwashing, and it was wonderful. Once I got it wet with warm water, it easily reached every crevice quickly and more effectively than any scrub brush I’d had. Barely any scrubbing necessary since the Scrub Daddy sponges for this product do all the work for you." —BC
Get it from Amazon for $15.95 (available in 12 styles).
8. A super strong magnetic AirPods cord perfect for anyone who loses AirPods like it's their second job — these are especially handy for athletes or people traveling, so you don't accidentally knock them out of your ear and watch them venture to that space under the treadmill or between airplane seats where you will most definitely Make A Scene trying to get them back 💀.
Promising review: "Seems silly but 100% worth the buy. I fly A LOT, and I am always too afraid to wear my AirPods on flights because I’ve dropped one under the seat a couple of times while sleeping or just moving around. This product is great — keeps my AirPods from falling, and I can confidently nap on flights without losing a pod. Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in 20 styles).
9. A retro-inspired, rechargeable electric gamer lighter that is not only a more environmentally-friendly alternative to gas lighters but will give you any and every opportunity to relive your glory days of being a Pokemon trainer, searching through a sea of Pidgeys in the tall grass to find a Pikachu.
Promising review: "Love this lighter. It has some weight to it, so it feels like a real lighter. It makes a nice click sound when you open and shut it, and is easy to charge with the included cable. The blue lights on the side that show the battery level are neat, and the fact that it looks like a tiny Game Boy is awesome." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.88 (available in two styles).
10. A set of washable Flat Socks, aka the ultimate no-show socks hack — you can install these soft, odor-preventing liners into the bottom of your shoe, and the moisture-wicking material will keep your feet from rivaling the swamp Shrek lives in.
11. A coffee-scooping bag clip that doesn't just show off by being multifunctional but also flexes by being absurdly cute?? Go, lil' caffeinated spoon, go!
Promising review: "I didn't know how much I needed these until now. The perfect way to measure coffee in the morning (to ensure that there is actually some consistency to how I do it). I am saving money and coffee by using these instead of 'guesstimation.' They also clamp the coffee bag down nicely. Recommended!" —Elen Pass Brandt
Get it from Amazon for $5.97 (also available in sets of two and three).
12. A discreet, compact weekly pill organizer travelers *swear* by because it slides easily into the weird crevices of even the most stuffed travel bags. It also has a "locking" mechanism and slides into a cover, so you don't have to worry about your pills and vitamins scattering to the winds.
Promising review: "This product is exactly what I was looking for. I wanted a pill organizer to store my daily vitamins and to help encourage me to take them regularly (as opposed to having to open up numerous bottles every day). It's also a great size for traveling. The organizer closes securely and can fit a variety of pill sizes in each daily compartment. I also like the more sleek design compared to the typical push and pop tab organizers." —Kylie
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six styles).
13. A reviewer-beloved Bluetooth speaker cell phone stand that basically turns any room in your home into an instant mini movie theater. You can set this bb up in the kitchen for cooking tutorials, in your living room for FaceTime calls, or by your bed for some late night "Sure, I can watch old seasons of Stranger Things before bed. It'll be FINE."
Promising review: "This was one of my favorite purchases, mostly because of how well it works and the value for the price. I purchased it for my husband because he loves watching YouTube and anime on his phone. He was so happy I got this for him so he doesn’t have to hold up his phone, especially when he falls asleep watching, lol. It connects easily via Bluetooth, and you can adjust the volume either with the phone buttons or with the buttons on the speaker itself." —Kristyn
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in nine colors).