35 TikTok Products To Create Your Most Efficient, Organized Kitchen Yet

1. A Scrub Daddy sponge holder designed *specifically* to suction to the side of your sink and cradle your favorite smiley sponge, so it air dries faster, stays cleaner, and helps minimize clutter on your counters.
Storage Theory is a small business that specializes in unique storage solutions for every room in your home.
Promising review: "I used to use the Scotch Brite sponges and not only aesthetically was it not very pleasing to the eye, every time I put it in the suction holder it would lose suction and fall off. My daughter introduced these sponges/holders as she said it was 'big on TikTok.' It was cheap enough I thought I would try it. Omg! It’s the cutest thing you’ve ever seen! I actually enjoying doing dishes and I always smile because there is a smiley face looking right back at me. Not only is it the cutest sponge I’ve ever seen, it kicks but in cleaning the most dirtiest of jobs! And the holder fits and hold perfectly and brings me a lot of joy!" —Momboss
Psst — you can get Scrub Daddy sponges here on Amazon! They are extremely beloved by TikTokers because they're mildew-resistant, dual-sided with different scrubbing textures, and designed with a smile that lets you more easily clean utensils.
2. A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad with space to plan all your meals in advance, plus a weekly shopping list you can grab and take to the store with you.
Check out a TikTok of the weekly meal planning pad in action.
Sweetzer and Orange is a small business specializing in planners, stationery, and educational products.
Promising review: "The magnet is great, sticks to fridge very well, does not slide or move. Perfect for planning meals and adding needed grocery items to the right side. Then you just tear off the right side and head to the store. This has made our family meal planning so much easier!" —SandyBeach
3. A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger kitchen appliances that also comes equipped with two USB fast-charging ports *and* a night-light, so your kitchen setup is as organized as possible.
4. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
5. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh by ensuring it stays *way* more airtight than it does in just the bag alone, and also lets you use the bread bag in a clever way to dispense slices one by one. Tons of reviewers are noting how much longer their bread stays fresh. (And how much easier it is to store without worrying about it getting smushed!)
Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products.
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action.
Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
6. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space that you'll feel like you just opened an extra pocket in the time-space-fork continuum. No more jamming the messy drawer shut and praying it stays that way, y'all!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it. For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner. If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it."
Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz
7. Plus a two-tier knife organizer that holds up to nine knives — much easier than opening the drawer and feeling slightly menaced by the sound of them all rattling in there when all you really needed to grab was a cheese grater.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it! It eliminated our knife block and helped clear up our countertops. It fits perfectly in our drawer next to the smaller Joseph Joseph silverware holder. Absolutely love it." —TWald88
8. A popular pan shelf to instantly organize all those cabinets that are basically just an unhelpful void of space you keep shoving things into and hoping they don't fall back out on your feet.
Promising review: "Totally bought these because of TikTok but I love them! They are exactly what I never knew I needed. Very easy to set up and help keep my cabinets organized so I can always find what I am looking for right away without having to take everything out of my cabinet to get to it." —Joni Thomas
9. A small compost bin/trash can perfect for small spaces or ambitious cooks — it hooks easily to the inside or outside of a cabinet door for easy access, and the lid is designed so you can either lift the top off, or slide it out to keep it open.
Promising review: "So I saw this tiny trash can on TikTok, and I was moving into a tiny studio apartment and thought this would be perfect. Turns out it's one of the best things I've ever bought. I installed mine with the over-the-cabinet hooks (also comes with adhesive stickers) on my kitchen island, and it is so convenient I can't even express with words. The lid is on this nifty hinge so you can open it by flipping the lid up, or by sliding it forward and it folds down out of the way.'" —Ginger
10. A plastic bag dispenser to prevent that deeply irritating traffic jam of all the different boxes you squished into your kitchen drawer — now you can consolidate them all in this one nifty gizmo, which you can settle in a drawer or on the counter for easy access.
Check out a TikTok of the plastic bag dispenser in action. Psst — these come with optional sticker labels so you know which size bag you're grabbing!
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "I like it very much. Not so large. Lightweight. Would look nice on top of the counter. What I like is that you do not have to wrangle the box into the slots. Simply pick up the roll of bags from their packaging and put them in the designated slot." —Amazon Customer
11. A slim magnetic stove shelf that quickly and securely fastens right on the top of your stove so you have easy, immediate access to tools and seasonings and anything you need to get your inner Food Network on while you're listening to podcasts and vibing.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place. The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
12. A two-tiered water bottle organizer — as much as we all love our morning pasttime of grabbing one off the shelf and accidentally knocking five of them out like bowling pins, this is a much quieter, less alarming solution.
Check out a TikTok of the water bottle organizer in action.
Promising review: "Such a simple thing makes me SO happy every time I open the cupboard to get a water bottle. They used to tip over/fall out and generally annoy me but now they are tamed and easy to get to. Love this thing." —Kes
13. Or a 24-pocket door-hanging sleeve that creative reviewers use to organize water bottles, along with anything from shoes to scarves to leggings to candles. Get yourself an organizer that can do it all!
This is so versatile that reviewers use it beyond bedroom closets for pantry and cleaning storage, too!
Promising review: "I saw someone use these on TikTok to organize their pantry with like sauce packets and small items, so I got the idea to do that and use it in my office as well. I have a really small storage closet at my property management office and needed something to organize all my supplies. This worked out so great for both things!! The clear pockets allow me to see what’s in there and they have a decent amount of space. The price point was great as well." —Lil B
14. A cereal dispenser to *deeply* enhance your morning cereal and midnight snacking adventures — this eliminates the hassle and bulky storage of cereal boxes, *plus* keeps the contents super fresh and makes it easy to dispense exactly how much you need. Families also swear by these as an easy way for kids to grab their own snacks!
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
