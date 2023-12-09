35 Of The Best TikTok Products For Your Face And Body

1. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Check out a TikTok of the polar bear eye stick in action.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
2. Or a cooling Tula eye balm treatment stick to hydrate and brighten dark under-eye circles, which most of us have these days because of the stress of *checks notes* uhhhh, everything. These contain a blend of probiotic extracts, caffeine, collagen so you don't just get immediate cooling relief, but longterm results.
Check out a TikTok of the Tula eye balm in action.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite beauty products. Feels good under the eyes and brightens them up. I think I look more rested when I’m wearing it and it gives a nice glow. Great product to keep in your purse!" —Rachel S.
Get it from Amazon for $38.
3. A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower you can use to ~deep clean~ all over your body, letting you get extra specific about the exfoliation pressure because you're using your own hands to do it. These also come in three different textures — light, moderate, and heavy — so you can get one to best match your skin sensitivity.
Evridwear is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care, and weather use.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three textures, various colors, and as sets of two or three).
4. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $14.03.
5. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair serum's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother at a fraction of the price of its competitors.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "Very moisturizing but not oily. Can use under water-based or silicone-based makeup. As a night cream could use a boost, I put this on and then top with a little Ponds and get glowy skin despite being 40. Has a weird smell but it fades very quickly. Used to use the Beauty of Joseon Dynasty Cream, this is half the price and does all the same things except smell good." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.05.
6. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin by dealing with rough patches or dry bumps — a lot of reviewers with keratosis pilaris and similar skin textures swear by this!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana
Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in three sizes).
7. The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you simply swipe over your face like a magic wand that makes excess oil disappear — super convenient and *way* less wasteful than using blotting strips and time wasting than fancy powders that need a ton of blending work.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.86.
8. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.
Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials.
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.99 (available in multiple packs and styles).
9. A dark spot-removing soap bar you might want to try if you're someone with sensitive skin or hyperpigmentation — this is formulated not only with hyaluronic acid to protect your skin's moisture barrier but a blend of vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric to help brighten and soothe skin.
Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. The cult-fave CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream made with a rockstar blend of niacinamide, peptide complex, and hyaluronic acid to give you the softest, most hydrated skin of your human life, per THOUSANDS of happy reviewers and TikTokers singing its praises.
Promising review: "Yes yes yes! I recently found CeraVe due to dermatologist reviews on TikTok and I am not disappointed! I’ve always had oily, acne-prone skin and Cerave has shown me it was also super sensitive. These products are so gentle but work very well. I am still going through the purge (getting rid of all the gross stuff that was under the skin) but can already tell a big difference in my skin texture." —Alicia Reid
Get it from Amazon for $14.93.
11. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it, reduce redness, and even suck the gunk out of individual trouble spots overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
12. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that you simply brush on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen all those brittle spots and painful hangnails, leaving you with thick, strong nails and nail beds you're not tempted to pick at all the livelong day.
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get it from Amazon for $9.70.
13. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
14. Plus a USB-charged vibrating skin spatula with four modes to help clear out blackheads and whiteheads and deep clean your skin after you wet it — it's kind of like a lil' cleansing earthquake for your face. It even comes with two silicone bristles, a bristled one for cleaning and a wavy one for lifting.
Check out a TikTok of the skin spatula in action.
Promising review: "I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).
15. Dr. Jart+'s Mini Cicapair Tiger Grass Color-Correcting Treatment, a formula that reviewers swear by not just for reducing redness and uneven texture, but for skin protection — this bb has SPF 30 built in, so it packs a double punch.
Check out a TikTok of the color-correcting treatment in action.
Allow me to calmly scream at the top of my lungs about this. I have dealt with redness on my nose for so long that I've jokingly called myself "Rudolph" since I was a teenager (I'm 32 now). I bought this and the transformation on my fire engine nose was magical. It was like putting on high quality foundation, the way it canceled out the redness. It also works so effectively as a primer — I was using some TikTok-hyped primer that never really minimized my pores before this, but this treatment makes a world of difference in evenly covering my pores. I barely put on any foundation now. This treatment alone is basically all I need as a base for the rest of my makeup.
You can check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly's full review of Dr. Jart's Cicapair Tiger Grass Color-Correcting Treatment for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $31.61+ (available in two sizes).
16. CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin — aka, all the good stuff to hydrate your face and remove makeup and oil without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. Psst — a lot of reviewers with sensitive skin and acne swear by this, because it's super gentle *and* super effective.
Promising review: "Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" —L. Ashburne
Get it from Amazon for $15.48.
17. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a cult-favorite moisturizing body lotion infused with caffeine, guarana extract, and coconut oil to simultaneously tighten *and* smooth skin. Reviewers are also obsessed with the soothing "sunshine" smell (with some replacing their perfume with it altogether!).
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $22.