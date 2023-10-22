35 Things Readers Will Love That Aren’t Actual Books

1. A wooden book-shaped light complete with "pages" that fan out and light up so realistically that you might trick your friends into thinking you're a wizard when you first open it.
Promising review: "Perfect nightlight for our reading nook. I got this for my daughter's library to add in a little touch of whimsy and warmth. It was the perfect touch." —Cassandra Ashbaugh
Get it from Amazon for $22.98.
2. A book-shaped flower vase that's giving some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four colors).
3. A sturdy, minimalist reading journal with such a comprehensive, satisfying design that you'll never bother with another again — this features space for 52 thorough book reviews, along with challenges and lists for Books I’ve Read, Finished, Favorites, Did Not Finish, Lent, and Borrowed.
Kunitsa Co. is a small business that specializes in reading, exercise, and food journals.
Promising review: "This book journal had plenty of room for all the book reviews and so much more. It has pages for daily reading tracking, pages for reading goals, pages for DNF books, favorite books, loaned-out books, and tons of review pages all you have to do is feel it out. It’s perfect!!!!" —Cody McNeal
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in four colors).
4. Plus a set of eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages, so you can use them to annotate books *and* to wax poetic in your book journal afterward.
Promising review: "I had a taste of them years back with a planner I bought, and had to get more. I love the selection of colors, and so far they haven't dried out on me too soon. I use them for my book journal to keep up with how many pages I read each day. Gives a pop of color to my otherwise boring journal." —Grim
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
5. A bamboo book rest and document reader you can use for everything from propping a cookbook recipe open to keeping the pages open on your book while you're eating. TBH, nothing worse than trying to sneak in a quick chapter during breakfast and tainting the main character's adventures with your oatmeal hands.
Promising review: "I've read books all of my life I love to read. How did I get by without this holder? It's perfect for reading when you're eating, lying in bed before sleeping, sitting outside on the patio. You name it ... it's perfect wherever you are. It's beautiful and sturdy. The little arms that hold your pages work perfectly. This is not flimsy in any way. I love it so much I bought two more." —Diane
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. A handy dandy amber reading light that's 99.94% free of blue spectrum light — aka, the light that signals to your brain that it's daytime and keeps you up and at 'em. Now you can read your book at night without disrupting your unsuspecting circadian rhythms.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic light! I use it every evening to continue reading while my son sleeps, it does not wake him or impede my sleep after I’m ready to go to bed. Great product." —Brian Masters
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in four styles).
7. A book tracker bookmark reviewers especially love because it motivates them to keep up on their reading streaks by filling up the adorable lil' shelves.
British Book Art is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in tracker bookmarks and book art.
Promising review: "Absolutely love my bookmark! So, so cute! Already made a start coloring in the books and writing the names on the spines!" —Chloe
Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $3.14.
8. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are a GODSEND for avid audiobook listeners — not only are these completely waterproof (main character in the rain moment, anyone??), but they come with several silicone earbuds to get the comfiest fit possible for all those long chapters.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I've had these earbuds for over two months. During my work day, I listen to audiobooks nearly nonstop. In a typical nine-hour day, I haven't had to stop and charge my earbuds once. They get a bit of charge time when I get home and shower, but then they're immediately put back to work when I settle in to start playing video games for the evening." —Chelsea Tisdale
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in six colors).
9. A pair of horizontal glasses to let you read while lying down, because being unable to read without starfishing on your bed feels like a scam. Now you can out-scam it.
Promising review: "I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" —Kivy
Get them from Amazon for $11.95.
10. A set of adjustable desk shelves so you can prioritize your TBR — now instead of having one giant pile of books by your bed, you can put your most anticipated ones at eye level and lovingly gaze upon them all through your work day.
Promising review: "I was running out of space for my books and this was a perfect fix!! Easy to use and fit perfectly on top of my bookshelf. Saw this on TikTok and would definitely recommend!" —Barbara Zurowski
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in four colors).
11. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that busy readers will honestly be mad they didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad to juice up three devices at once and includes a USB-C port so your Kindle can be one of them. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I travel for business and pleasure frequently and this has become a life saver. One cord, three chargers! Works great for my iPhone, AppleWatch, AirPod Pros 2 and my Kindle Paperwhite." —Kiera
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).
12. A versatile Kate Spade canvas tote for some subtle "yeah, I'm a nerd, but a nerd with GOOD TASTE" vibes. You'll especially love the roomy front pocket to keep little bits and bobs keys and headphones at your fingertips.
13. A floating hidden bookshelf as a subtle bookish decor flex that will have everyone asking for the name of your interior designer (just me, myself, and I!!!!).
Also, the weight capacity on these is NO JOKE. Even the smaller ones hold up to 15 pounds, to the point where reviewers are balancing textbooks on them.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Kayla Boyd has to say about it: "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang and they're very sturdy."
Promising review: "If you are running out of space for your books, get these bad boys right away. They are incredibly strong, can hold several heavy books, and give your bedroom an incredible look." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes individually or as a set of three and in silver and white).