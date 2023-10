35 Things Readers Will Love That Aren’t Actual Books

Also, the weight capacity on these is NO JOKE. Even the smaller ones hold up to 15 pounds, to the point where reviewers are balancing textbooks on them.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Kayla Boyd has to say about it: "I love my floating bookshelves because they save a lot of space and since I colorized them, they look like fun decor in my room. It definitely helps me get excited about reading more since they're so cute and visible. The shelves were also super easy to hang and they're very sturdy."

Promising review: "If you are running out of space for your books, get these bad boys right away. They are incredibly strong, can hold several heavy books, and give your bedroom an incredible look." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes individually or as a set of three and in silver and white).