35 Things For Your Home That May Look Pretty Silly, But They're Legitimately Useful

1. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
2. A "Scrambled Bus" egg holder for when you want breakfast on the ~eggspress~ line and need access to 'em as quickly and adorably as possible.
Promising review: "My kids are having fun with it. They even try to draw faces on the eggs and pretend they are going to school. I like how easy it is to open and store inside my fridge." —Joseph Angelo Alcantara
Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
3. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
4. A set of cat and mouse hooks you can easily install with the stick-on adhesive for a downright lawlessly adorable option for stashing lightweight items like keys, tote bags, and scarves at the door.
Check them out on TikTok of the cat and mouse hooks in action.
Promising reviews: "These are so cute and easy to install. My husband always forgets to put his keys away so I got these to try to condition him into hanging them up. Now he has a little friend say hello when he gets home." —leaaffy
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in a six-pack that includes a monkey and baby chick).
5. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude." Reviewers love this for late night studying or reading without a harsh overhead light!
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three styles).
6. A set of Goldfish fridge magnets — aka "Holdfish" — to instantly assert the superiority of this cracker to anyone who enters your home and dares to think they can suggest a snack food that doesn't smile back.
Handy Cute Art is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in quirky home products.
Promising review: "These are the cutest ever! My daughter ate these guys [a lot] growing up. Great reminder gift of her fave snack food!" —Teresa A Houtz
Get a set of six from Handy Cute Art on Etsy for $10.20 (originally $12).
7. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
8. A decorative ceramic lips holder for your jewelry or makeup to add a little retro pop to your vanity or entryway table that is most definitely Red-era Taylor Swift-approved.
Promising review: "I love this as I’m getting into my super pink era. 💅🏼 It’s a nice weight and not easily breakable. It holds a lot of knickknacks too, from lipsticks to trinkets. I also think it’s really cute. Going to get a number of these to put around my home." —Agusta
Get it from Amazon for $14.96+ (available in five shades).
9. A Buddy the dog spoon and spatula holder, aka the goodest! boy!!!!! in your kitchen. This heat-resistant pupperoonie will latch to your pots and pans to make an instant spoon rest (or prop open a hot lid to vent while cooking!). Paw-sitively DELIGHTFUL.
Promising review: "Most adorable spoon holder ever! I have a griddle in the middle of my stove, needed a holder that wasn't my counter. This is super cute, easy to clean, and unique!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
10. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option for keys that will prettttyyy much guarantee you never lose them again.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
Get it from Amazon for $7.68.
11. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.