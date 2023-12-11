38 Stocking Stuffers Under $15 That Will Make Them Feel *Seen*

This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences, and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory, or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories!

Shipping info: For Amazon, free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here); for Bookshop, standard shipping in 4–10 business days.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99 or from Bookshop (to support local bookstores) for $15.81.