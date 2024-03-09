36 Splurgeworthy Products With Such Good Reviews You'll Know They're Worth Every Penny

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in six colors).
2. A satin pillowcase to invest in not only for its cooling effect, but the fact that it's soft on your skin and creates less friction for your hair so that it won't get as tangled while you sleep. Reviewers also swear by these for helping clear up their acne and love how easy these are to wash while still maintaining their quality.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head, and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow, I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So, I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also, the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes and in 11 styles).
3. Plus a set of game-changing cooling "hotel" pillows that a whole bunch of reviewers say helped them get the best sleep of their lives. These are filled with a soft-down alternative designed to be extra breathable and to help regulate temperature for relief from night sweats and overheating. A lot of reviewers also swear by them for helping with neck pain because of the "bounce back" nature of the filling.
Bonus: these are fully machine washable!
Promising review: "After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use, and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $59.99 (available in three other materials and two sizes).
4. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $17.
5. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone), and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min, the product fully absorbs, and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May
Get it from Amazon for $16.
6. A bath pillow and full body mat that laughs in the face of your ordinary teensy bath pillows. Neck support is cute, but full body ridiculous plush comfort?? Is precisely where it's at. Hop in, friend. The wine is poured and that romance novel isn't going to read itself.
Bath Haven is a small business specializing in bathroom and personal care products.
Promising review: "We just installed a new tub in our master bathroom. The tub has a steeper slope than our previous one. So we were looking for a pillow that provided headrest and back support. The Bath Haven pillow indeed provides both and is very comfortable. The linen material is soft and feels great. Definitely worth the price vs cheaper plastic pillows." —Alan Z.
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in four styles).
7. A pack of cult-favorite Clean Skin Club Clean Towels — these ultra-soft, chemical-free disposable towels are ideal for drying your face or pairing with a makeup remover or face wash to gently remove makeup at the end of the day. A lot of folks with sensitive skin *swear* by these, particularly because it helps prevent exposing their skin to bacteria that may collect in ordinary reusable towels.
Clean Skin Club is a US-based small business specializing in hygienic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare products.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw these on TikTok and bought them. I will be buying more. They are great for my face. Really soft and VERY durable and strong, even when wet. You can wash your face [with it] or just dry your face, either way, it’s the best option." —Sahara
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $17.95.
8. An investmentworthy, cult-favorite Caraway cookware set for anyone who doesn't just want to cook smarter, but live smarter — this set comes with unique magnetic storage to ensure that you have everything you need at the tips of your fingers. This cookware is beautiful as it is handy — each piece is nonstick, oven-safe up to 550ºF, and built to last.
Caraway is a small business that specializes in cookware and prepware for the home,
Each set includes a fry pan, sauce pan with lid, sauté pan with lid, Dutch oven with lid, modular pan rack, and three-slot canvas lid holder.
Promising review: "I bought this set for my younger sister as she was using my mom’s old pans. I’ve had my set in Navy Blue for over a year and love them! Some stuff may stick a little in the pan while cooking, but it comes right off when you wash them. They are heavier than normal pots and pans, but you can get used to it after using them every day. A great set for people who cook every day!" —CountryHolly
Get the 12-piece set from Amazon for $395+ (available in eight colors).
9. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a cult-favorite moisturizing body lotion infused with caffeine, guarana extract, and coconut oil to simultaneously tighten *and* smooth skin. Reviewers are also obsessed with the soothing "sunshine" smell (with some replacing their perfume with it altogether!).
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $22.
10. A deliciously soft waffle weave blanket made with bamboo, which makes it so light and breathable that every time you drape it on yourself you'll be like, "Am I the insufferably comfortable main character in a laundry detergent commercial?"
Promising review: "We absolutely love these blankets. We entertain family and friends quite a bit and I know of four people that have bought blankets from this seller after staying with us. They are light and airy but also warm and cozy. They hold up well in the wash and keep their appearance as looking new. We will definitely purchase more." —KMcK
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 18 colors and four sizes).