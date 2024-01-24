Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    37 Small But Useful Kitchen Products You’ll Be Very Smug To Own

    Once you try out this mini wire-cutting cheese board, it's Gouda O'Clock every night.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon. 

    small mushroom timer with a gray base and a pink and purple top marked with numbers
    www.amazon.com

    This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying. 

    Check out a TikTok of the mushroom timer in action. 

    Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V

    Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in three colors). 


    2. A rotating whisk blender to make beating eggs, mixing batter, and frothing milk so easy (and oddly fun??) that making breakfast will be the highlight of your human day. 

    Reviewer pressing down on the rotating whisk to beat eggs
    whisk next to a bowl of mixed eggs
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the whisk in action. 

    Promising review: "This is one of the coolest gizmos I’ve purchased! And it works like a charm, especially for scrambled eggs. I’ve always struggled with getting the egg white and yoke blended well together. This tool does the trick. I found it most effective with liquids. Any kind of sauce or salad dressing can be well blended with this tool too." —Austin

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99

    3. A hybrid digital food scale and measuring cup so convenient and clever that you'll be like, "Am I Bill Nye the literal science guy??" every time you're measuring out ingredients for food prep and baking. 

    A clear plastic measuring cup resting on a handled digital white and green scale
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this measuring cup!!! What a great invention. I love that I can put flour in, reset it and add sugar, reset it and add milk, etc. One cup for measuring several things at the same time. Love, love, love it!!!!" —wolfpause

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in three colors). 

    4. A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers, which are sticks that clamp over open snack bags to make sure they're genuinely sealed and airtight. (We cannot risk letting our beloved Cheez-Its get stale!!) These also save a lot of space compared to regular chip clips, and are safer considering there isn't a spring that could either wear out or break on you in the middle of sealing something 😬. 

    Reviewer sliding a gripstick over a chip bag and flipping it upside down
    various chip and fruit bags held closed by one of the sticks
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Gripstic is a small business that specializes in reusable chip clips. 

    Promising review: "I'm a stickler about stale chips and have always used those little snapping clips. I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compared to Gripsticks. The snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts. I promise they're just as fresh as when you first open them with Gripsticks. They're going to be my go-to chip clips moving forward."Rachel Campbell

    Get a set of 24 from Amazon for $23.95 (available in four sets). 

    5. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh by ensuring it stays *way* more airtight than it does in just the bag alone, and also lets you use the bread bag in a clever way to dispense slices one by one. Tons of reviewers are noting how much longer their bread stays fresh (and how much easier it is to store without worrying about it getting smushed!). 

    A reviewer using the rectangular bread dispenser to pull out a fresh loaf
    An image of the rectangular bread holder with a loaf inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action. 

    Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products. 

    Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in two styles). 

    6. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.

    A Keurig cleaning pod next to a mucked up bit of water that came out of the machine
    www.amazon.com

    Quick & Clean is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products. 

    Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.

    7. A microwave bacon cooker because as fun as it is to get your cardio in dodging bacon grease spitting at you from the pan, THERE IS ANOTHER WAY. This can cook seven to nine strips at a time, and comes with grooves and a spout designed to pour out the extra fat. 

    uncooked bacon laying in a blue silicone cooker with a lid
    The bacon cooked and crisped in the container
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best way to make bacon!!!!! I will never cook bacon any other way. Bought one for me and one for my daughter. Buying one for my MIL for Christmas." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors). 

    8. A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest reviewers swear by for getting perfectly cracked, shell-free eggs every time. A lot of parents in particular mention how great it is for kids to use when they're baking and cooking as a fam! 

    the spoon rest
    before and after photo of messy egg on left and clean egg on right
    Amazon

    Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories. 

    Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker in action. 

    Promising review: "I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in six colors and three-packs).

    9. A silicone oven push rack tool for avid bakers, cooks, and toast lovers who may get a liiiiitle overzealous pulling the goods out of the oven or the toaster. This heat-safe gizmo lets you easily slide out an oven rack or dig stuck bread out of the toaster without the YIKES of a burn. This is especially handy for smaller ovens and appliances where oven mitts might be too bulky of an option! 

    Reviewer holding red hooked tool in their hand next to a toaster oven
    www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the heat-safe grabbing tool in action. 

    Infraovens is a small business specializing in accessories for ovens and air fryers. 

    Promising review: "Very sturdy and has many built in functions — pulls out heavy oven racks, pulls out baking dishes. So easy to cover or add to your dish and easily pushes back the rack and tray! Love this product." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two styles). 

    10. A set of three dough presses in different sizes perfect for hand pies, dumplings, ravioli, calzones, empanadas, and truly any delicious thing you can think of that you want tucked into a pillow of warm carbs — this makes the process streamlined and easy so you don't have to sweat it. 

    An uncooked empanada in one of the dough presses after being shaped
    A row of perfectly cooked and identical empanadas
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a great purchase for the price. I was making empanadas and folding them by hand, which didn’t look too good. This set helps me cut them easily into circles and then easily presses them close. Consistent look each time! I like that there are three sizes in the set so I can make them according to my mood. Easy to wash and use. Would highly recommend for the price and functionality!" —Sox

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.99.

    11. A marble board wire cheese cutter to serve as half decor, half kitchen tool, and 100% the biggest hit at any wine and cheese night when you let guests slice their own cheese with it. 

    reviewer using the white marble based cheese slicer to wire cut through soft cheese
    Sliced cheddar cheese resting on top of the board
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action. 

    Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $16.93 (available in two colors). 

    12. A fast-drying sink stone caddy you can prop your sponges or toothbrushes on and watch the magic happen — the water will "poof!" evaporate in less than two minutes, preventing your sink area from becoming a soggy, sudsy mess. 

    A small rectangular gray caddy with a soap brush and sponge propped on it
    www.amazon.com

    Momo Lifestyle is a small business that specializes in family-friendly homewares. 

    Promising review: "We got this for the bathroom that the kids use. Anybody with little kids will know that they make a constant mess. We had water all over the counter, mainly around the soap dispenser, and it was causing problems. This has helped a great deal. There is less water on the counter and I even like to put water on it sometimes just to watch it evaporate within about 60-90 seconds. It was totally worth the money." —David P. 

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99

    13. A ring can opener, because holy SMOKES can those be annoying to open. Reviewers swear by this for getting a quick and easy grip without wrecking their nails or cutting themselves on the edges of the lid. It's also a super handy tool for people with arthritis and joint pain. 

    Reviewer using a hook-shaped tool to open a can with a tab ring
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It does the job it's supposed to do. I was cutting my hand trying to open cans. This allows me to get a better grip on the little loopy thing, and gives me leverage to open the can." —P. Alscher

    Get it from Amazon for $6.55

    14. A set of magnetic fridge spice organizers to magically create storage space out of ~thin air~, and keep all your favorite spices and seasonings in convenient eye-level reach. 

    Reviewer's fridge with blue magnetic shelves holding spices and cooking supplies
    Black version magnetized to a fridge
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These work well and solve the problem of having to dig into a cabinet to find spices. These shelves are better than mounting a spice rack as the shelves have strong magnets that easily stick to a the side of a metal appliance as shown in the product description." —Michael

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $21.99 (available in five colors and in larger packs). 

    15. A Bluapple, which is a teensy little produce saver that you can tuck into your fridge drawer to help keep your fruits and veggies fresh two to three times longer. All you have to do is replace the packet inside the Bluapple every three months, and bam! Tons of money saved and stress avoided trying to race to eat your way through the drawer before it goes bad.  

    A person taking the Bluapple out of the produce drawer in the fridge
    The Bluapple sitting in a pile of fresh produce
    Amazon

    Bluapple is a small business that specializes in products to keep produce fresh and prevent food waste.

    Promising review: "These REALLY work! We have to move them away from our fresh fruit so it would ripen! My produce is lasting at least three times as long without spoilage. This is a great product, and I have already bought many as gifts. They don't seem to work on tomatoes, but they are great with bananas, apples, kiwi, pears, grapes, plums, peaches, lettuces, mushrooms, and many more fruits and vegetables." —