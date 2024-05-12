36 Retro-Inspired Products That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Living In A Vintage Ad

1. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
2. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable, even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse, medium thick hair, and it is a perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3. A sweet-as-pie vintage-style jewelry catch-all complete with little bow details, so you can lean ALL the way into your coquette era. 🎀
Reviewers say to pay attention to the measurements, because it's smaller than they assumed!
Promising review: "Charming and elegant. This looks so expensive. I gave it to my mother for her birthday, and she was quite impressed. She uses it as a place to put her rings when she is doing things in the kitchen. It’s the perfect size, and she was very impressed. I didn’t want to tell her how inexpensive it was, but isn’t that what you want in a gift? A big bang for your buck?" —NMW
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three styles).
4. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99 (clip the $2 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
5. Plus, a pair of cat-eye sunglasses to give an instant edge to any outfit that says, "I'm the main character of this sidewalk now, buster." (Or possibly say, "Yeah, I bought these after seeing Margot Robbie wear a pair in Barbie, what of it??")
Promising review: "I don’t like the larger shades, so these are perfect for me. The lenses are not so dark that they distort what I am looking at. I love the design look without the designer price." —Lydia Harrison
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in nine styles).
6. A set of itty bitty vintage-inspired spoons that are just BEGGING to be used for all your coffee, tea, dessert, and yogurt needs. (Is it just me, or do we all have an Emotional Support Tiny Spoon?)
7. A dreamy dimmable candle-warmer lamp so you can waft your favorite candles throughout your space in the most aesthetically pleasing (and safe!) way possible.
Promising review: "This candle warmer emits a soft light that looks beautiful coming through the glass. I love how it warms my candles, making the room smell wonderful. I think this warmer may work better than just lighting my candles. I like that it has a timer option, which is convenient. I highly recommend this warmer for anyone who likes candles." —win diesel
Get it from Amazon for $34.98 (available in 10 styles).
8. A showstopping cocktail ring set with the kind of timeless beauty that will make everyone think it's a family heirloom. (Heck, with so many reviewers talking about how durable it is, it well could be one day!)
Promising review: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now, and in the beginning, I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks, I just decided to leave it on, and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable. The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that, I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price, and I am very pleased." —tracy k revels
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in four colors).
9. An understated but sleek retro-style baguette purse perfect for anyone weaning themselves out of their tote bag era, one chic purchase at a time.
Promising review: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean. It's beyond sturdy and looks very classy. The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great. It sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in eight colors and one other style).
10. A reversible vintage-inspired floral bathing suit with adjustable, oh-so-sweet bow straps that are almost too cute to exist. Like, spare some cuteness for the rest of the beach, will you??
Reviewers mention if you're in between sizes, to size up!
Promising review: "This suit is so pretty! I was nervous that for the price, it would be poor quality, but it looks just like the photos. The material is nice and thick, and I love that it’s padded. I’m between a small and medium, so I sized up based on other reviews." —Morgan Meldrum
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in women's sizes 2–14 and seven styles).
11. Or a plunging halter swimsuit so effortlessly adorable that it will make passersby do a double-take, wondering if they fell into a 1950s time machine that happened to be laying out on the beach.
Promising review: "After reading reviews and seeing similar body types to mine, I decided to take the big leap and buy this suit. I'm about 200 lbs., wear a 16–20 depending on the brand. I have a VERY difficult time finding bathing suits that fit the way I want. I took the advice of other reviews and purchased the 3XL or otherwise labeled as a US 12/14. HOLY HECK, THIS ONE BLEW ME OUT OF THE WATER!!! The fit is perfect. I'm very glad the bust area had more fabric! I may just buy this in every color." —Emma Mass
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in women's sizes S–3XL and in 23 colors and patterns).
12. A set of retro chic, super absorbent checkered hand towels for your kitchen or bathroom as the ultimate in decor hacks for jazzing up a boring, neutral space.
Promising review: "Best kitchen/hand towels I have found on Amazon yet. I get so many compliments on these!! Just bought some for my sister and mom, they love them so much. Soft and absorbent, just the right thickness, has some wear and tear after just a couple of months, but we use them daily and have washed and dried them a lot. Definitely worth the price." —CA
Get a set of four from Amazon for $22.99.