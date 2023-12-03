34 Retro-Inspired Gifts If They Dig A Nostalgic Vibe

1. A set of vinyl coasters to give their coffee table a delightfully retro touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A set of Barbie martini glasses that were featured in the iconic film, so now you they dissociate from the end of a long week of Capitalism (TM) by pretending they took a car (and a space ship and a bike and a snowmobile) to Barbieland.
Dragon Glassware is a family-owned, California-based small business that specializes in custom glassware.
Promising review: "These are wonderful. Feels great in my hand. All glass. Beautiful colors. Would also make a great gift. The Barbie logo is on the bottom of the glass. Recommended to be hand washed." —K. Scott
Get a set of two from Amazon for $35.99 (also available in clear and iridescent colors).
3. A nostalgic Apple Watch stand so they can relive the good old days of wandering in the grass to find a Pikachu until their parents literally *begged* them to go say hello to the sun.
Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" —natuuhhhliee
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
Psst — there's also an AirPod and AirPod Pro case to match!
4. A nostalgia-inducing mini popcorn maker because honestly *is* there a snack more powerfully potent than a handful of this all salty and warm and freshly popped?? They deserve that in their life.
This gizmo pops up to 12 cups of cooked popcorn at a time — just make sure to have a bowl under it to catch it!
Promising review: "Great popcorn maker. Just make sure you have a large container in front of it when the popcorn starts flowing. Very easy to operate and awesome item in a retro theme kitchen." —Sassy Dimple
Get it from Amazon for $28.64 (available in three colors).
5. A rotating disco ball diffuser that's an excellent fusion of the party vibes from the '70s and the "please leave me alone to self care on a Friday night" vibe of today. This lil' bub will give them the best of both worlds.
Check out a TikTok of the disco ball in action, make sure to grab them some essential oils for the full experience!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $37.97+ (available in two sizes).
6. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard to instantly fashion their tablet into a chic mini laptop when they're on the move. They're about to make a *lot* of friends at Starbucks asking them where they got this little gem.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in 11 colors).
7. A beginner-friendly vintage-style tarot deck reviewers love not only for its intricate, sophisticated designs, but its size — these are much larger than a traditional deck for a more visual, weighted experience. A helpful (and very pretty!!) guide is included.
Eighty Eight Miracles is a small business that specializes in tarot decks.
Promising review: "I've been reading tarot for close to15 years and have had many decks. This deck is one of the most beautiful I have purchased. I love the simplicity and elegance of the gold on black. I also love the enormous size. Yes they are a bit more difficult to work with, but I've always loved larger decks. They give an air of mystery, glamour, and drama. I recommend shuffling sideways or doing a table shuffle." —K. Lily
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
8. A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs reviewers love to use for everything from coffee to yogurt parfaits to oatmeal to add a subtle little Great Gatsby-esque touch to their morning routines.
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six styles).
9. A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas they can use to make their own pixel art, a game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs they make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music they play!
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.
Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set a number of alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker
Get it from Amazon for $79.92+ (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
10. A retro-style 12-cup programmable coffee maker that has all the bells and whistles of its sleeker, modern counterparts, and all the nostalgic aesthetic of the '60s. It has a "keep warm" function that works for two hours before automatically shutting off, and they can even schedule it to make coffee at a particular time each day so they're never caught caffeine-less again.
Promising review: "We have had a few other appliances from Nostalgia and we've been very pleased with the brand, so when my wife was looking for a coffee maker and we saw this was Nostalgia brand, the purchase was a no brainer. It looks great on our counter, it works pretty much like every other coffee pot, and the reusable filter is a great touch too. And my wife swears this coffee is better than the last coffee maker." —G. King
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four colors).
11. A retro-inspired glass milk carton reviewers *love* for frothing — not only is it the perfect size, but the container is shaped in a way that stops milk and cream from spilling over the sides. Because yes, there's no use crying over spilled milk, but crying over spilled FROTHED milk?? Valid.
Promising review: "I love glassware, especially borosilicate glass, because it’s delicate and yet strong, it’s thinner and lighter than most glass. This is is definitely a conversation piece, because of its small milk carton shape and it holds a significant amount of cream or milk. It’s perfect for use during brunch, and during coffee or tea dates with friends. To get it cleaned, I use warm water, dish soap, and a small foam brush, than I put it on the dish rack to air dry." —APR63
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five styles).
12. A vintage-style orange juice carton vase to keep in their kitchen so they can get their daily dose of vitamin C. (The "C" stands for cuteness, right??)
Check out a TikTok of the orange juice vase in action.
Ban.do is a US-based small business that specializes in quirky accessories, home products, and stationery.
Promising review: "I couldn't resist this silly vase! It's just as cute as expected in person. I have no complaints at all. Very happy with my purchase." —Kaylah
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price).
13. A beginner's guide to calligraphy that is far more thorough and specific about technique and ink types than other versions, and will have them writing inspirational messages to their friends and drafting fancy invitations to their dog's birthday party in NO time.
Promising review: "I’ve tried several instructional books on hand lettering. This book is the best by far. I won’t say the names of the other books but suffice it to say they are all at the top of the list when you search for hand lettering. It is the only book that gives practice for the base strokes and also discusses posture and how to hold the pen and at what angle to the paper. It is also a lovely book to work with; nice art work/illustrations. I recommend this book to other beginners out there!" —Karen Rorick
Get it from Amazon for $25.06.
14. A set of floppy disk coasters to keep the condensation from their emotional support beverages off their desk, and also to remind them of the good old days, where there were only one or two ways they could accidentally miss a correspondence from a coworker instead of 15,000.
Promising review: "These coasters are really cool in my book. They are fun to play with and the colors are fun as well. Definitely a cool gift for office folks and IT geeks." —Terry H
Get a set of six from Amazon for $12.49.