45 Quirky Gifts For Anyone Who Loves Food The Most

1. A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force *and* to their sushi.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
2. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so they can have a yummy frozen treat made to their *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in six colors).
3. Plus an at-home slushy-making cup so easy to use that they're going to spend the next month as the mayor of Slushy Town. All they have to do is freeze the cup for four hours, pour in the cold drink of their choice (read: anything from soda to LaCroix to juice to smoothies) and crush the sides of the silicone cup until a slush forms.
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup in action — it even comes with a spill-proof lid so it won't leak while you're crushing the cup!
Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick
Get it from Amazon for $8.79 (available in ten colors).
4. A handy dandy condiment fork with a holder they can wrap right around a jar of olives or pickles so it'll always be at their disposal when they suddenly *need* a pickle but don't want to put their hands in the jar. This is also great for late-night snacking shenanigans, since they won't wake up half the house looking for a clean fork.
Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork in action.
Promising review: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with them and grant them immortality, one might as well make their life in the kitchen a little easier.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
6. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if they're waffling on the waffles, they can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If they can dream it, they can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 23 colors).
7. Or a stuffed waffle maker to introduce them to the infinite glory of stuffing food into a pillowy warm carb — I'm talking jam, cheesy eggs, meats, NUTELLA (!!), pie filling, peanut butter, the whole nine yards. I'm truly shaking thinking about amassing this kind of breakfast power.
Check out a TikTok of the stuffed waffle maker for inspo!
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
8. A baguette-shaped pillow that not only looks so realistic that they might be tempted to take a CHOMP out of it, but reviewers say is ridiculously comfortable?? People swear by it for everything from a mini body pillow to lumbar support to the ultimate "nap on the couch" pillow.
Check out a TikTok of the baguette pillow in action.
Promising review: "I bought this delicious bread morsel to cheer up a friend. It was perfect, she really 'kneaded' it. She uses it for cuddling and sleeping. This yummy bread-cake doesn’t feel 'crummy' at all, it’s soft. It was the yeast I could do. If your friend loves bread, and she’s going through a tough time you 'butter' get this for them." —Nora Lee Majors
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in three sizes).
9. A Saucemoto dip clip for the car so they can enjoy the sweet, delicious freedom of dipping their fries into ketchup without wearing it all over their lap.
Saucemoto is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories.
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)" —Pleasure Pamela
Get set of two from Amazon for $9.99.
10. Plus a handy car steering wheel tray so they can take your lunch hour in their own ~private suite~ (read: their vehicle) and have a steady place to prop a laptop or a book if they're waiting to go in somewhere or pick someone up and need to get some work done.
Promising review: "I oftentimes like to enjoy my lunch at work in my car, I just like having my own personal space but I’m always dropping my food on the seats and floor of my car. This product is super nifty and I am guilty of discovering it via TikTok of course, but it’s great!" —Bella W
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in eight colors).
11. A rose-shaped ice mold for your ~aesthetic~ bevvy friend that reviewers love to use for everything from cocktails to iced coffee.
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Get it from Amazon for $4.49.
12. A see-through toaster so they can watch their toast get to their *precise* level of preferred toastiness and finally have the kind of breakfast they deserve. Sorry, Netflix. This is their new TV.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS TOASTER! It makes great toast. I can’t believe that I’ve gotten so excited over a toaster. I haven’t been able to find a durable, reasonably priced toaster that could accommodate long slices or bagels, etc. Additionally, I have had to be gluten free for the last 10 years and gluten-free bread has to be carefully toasted in order to be good. All the toasters I have ever owned had those fragile, thin wires that heat up and glow to toast the bread. And when they broke, which they inevitably did, the bread toasted unevenly. THIS TOASTER has unique coils in the bottom, so that you would expect unevenly toasted bread. BUT NO! It’s the most perfectly toasted bread I’ve had in 30 years." —Byron Trist
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four colors).