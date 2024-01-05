32 Little Products To Make Life Easier If You’re Working From An Office

1. A minimalist tear-off weekly desk planner to bring some order to the frankly alarming pile of Post-It notes and checklists that are mounting on your desk. This gives you a bird's eye view of the legit important things that need to get done each week, so you can bring calm vibes to your work space again.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "Designed for the minimalist. If you like fancy designs, this is not for you. It is a great functional design. Small enough to not get in the way on my desk but large enough to write your lists and activities for the week. I love the simplicity of the layout. Recommended for anyone who likes to jot things down during the course of the day and keep track of tasks and upcoming appointments of events." —ElleH
Get a pad of 50 undated sheets from Amazon for $13.49.
Psst — if you want to jazz this up a bit, reviewers love these fine point rainbow colored pens for planners and journals on Amazon!
2. A Bentgo stackable lunch container perfect for commuters who need a leakproof, sturdy option for their lunch salad/lunch charcuterie situations. This bowl is nice and deep for mixing salads and has an upper compartment to keep your other ingredients separate, *plus* a container for dressing and a reusable fork.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these salad containers. My fiancé and I have big appetites, but try to eat healthy. These containers fit a ton of salad greens and all sizes of toppings — nuts, beans, cheese, fruits, meats, pasta, etc. They make packing lunch easy. Just throw in some greens, a protein, a dressing, and toppings that make salad fun for you! We use ours several times per week and they make it to both our jobs without spilling or leaking. I walk and ride public transit, so mine gets tossed around a bit. Several of my friends and coworkers have bought them after seeing mine!" —izzo
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in eight colors).
3. A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers that also comes equipped with two USB fast-charging ports *and* a night-light — meaning now you can finally end your annoying daily ritual of unplugging and re-plugging things in the tangle of wires under your desk.
Promising review: "Need something simple so I could plug in all the electronics at my desk. This is much nicer than just a standard power strip since it doesn't add any more cords to the chaos. Plugs are angled enough that they don't get in the way of you have several things plugged in. For reference I usually have my laptop charger, monitor, Google home mini, lamp, and phone charger plugged in at any given point in time. Night-light is a nice addition." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
4. A set of adjustable desk shelves to organize your professional knickknacks and make your work space feel dimensional and cozy.
Promising review: "Great desktop organizer for the office. I've bought these several times for colleagues. It's a great way to organize things on your desk while adding a bit of fun and personal style." —Ashley Stanton
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in three colors).
5. A cold brew coffee maker so gloriously easy to use that all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, 4 cups of delightfully cheap cold brew for you to enjoy at your leisure (so long as one of your sleep-deprived coworkers doesn't help themselves to it first 👀).
Promising review: "I purchased this to make cold brew coffee at the office. My coworkers and I were going to the local siren at least 3–4 times a week for our afternoon pick me up. It was starting to become a serious drain financially. We all chipped in to get this pitcher and take turns buying beans. Get them ground for a French press, or super coarse, and you'll have a pretty good replica. The instructions for making cold brew are pretty easy. We've seriously cut down our caffeine expenditures by 50%–75%. Now if we could figure out a way to order out less :)." —DT
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).
6. A memory foam foot rest for anyone who is known for being particularly ~restless~ at their desk — it might just be that you need the extra support to relieve discomfort from angling your feet on the floor!
Promising review: "I’m 5’5” and it seems my feet never land right with the floor while I’m in my office chair that needs to align with the top of the desk. This perfectly evens the playing field! Very comfy, great support, and I love that the cover comes off to wash." —Angie
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in three colors).
7. A handy under-the-desk headphone mount and USB charger so you can unclutter a whoooole bunch of nonsense on your desk in one go, plus always know precisely where your beloved noise-canceling headphones are when your coworkers get a little *too* loud discussing last night's happy hour shenanigans.
Promising review: "Simple straightforward product. Easy to mount and run wires to a power source. Works awesome under my standing desk and adds additional USB support for my gear." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three styles).
8. A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!) office workers swear by — unlike stainless steel travel cups, you can reheat this in the office microwave, making this an ideal option for spontaneous coffee consumption between meetings and tasks.
Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup in action.
Stojo is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics.
Promising review: "I take my lunch to work and during midday I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup. —ViciousCycle
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in six sizes and 24 colors).
9. A set of glass meal prep containers that are safe in the oven and the microwave, meaning you can cook, reheat, and eat out of 'em at the office without ever bothering to go find a plate. Plus, these lids are tighter than the Pentagon.
Promising review: "I started to make lunch boxes recently and was looking for reliable containers. Didn't want to have plastic ones, so after searching decided to choose this five-pack glass set and have no regrets so far. The size is just ideal for lunch — not too big or too small, it'll fit just the right amount of food to eat but not overeat. They are microwave-safe and it's very convenient if you have a microwave in the office." —AlmaMater
Get a set of five from Amazon for $26.99 (also available in various sizes, compartments, and sets).
10. A mini desktop vacuum to quickly clear up the evidence of your glorious lunch of Cheez-Its you swiped from the office's snack stash, pretzels you swiped from the office's snack stash, and the granola bar you *checks notes* also swiped from the office's snack stash.
Promising reviews: "I got this for my new at-home desk set up and it is a must have if you snack at all. It is great for both key boards and the desk. My desk is grooved and it picks up all dust. I love it, and it is easy to clean and empty." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in two colors and battery-powered or rechargeable).
11. A ventilated laptop stand you can prop on a table or a desk to make work easier on your human bones. This puts your laptop at screen eye-level to reduce neck and shoulder strain, and gives your laptop fan space to breathe so it doesn't overheat.
Promising review: "I prefer to work with a laptop. However, because it's smaller than a desktop, I had the tendency to look down and hunch while I worked. Given that I work long hours, I decided to get this laptop stand to help reduce the strain on my neck. Love this product. It's sturdy and ergonomic." —Eugene
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in nine colors).
12. A tilted dry-erase desktop whiteboard to cut down on Post-It note use — this is perfect for when a coworker passes your desk and is like "Hey, can you do [random task] with [random other coworker] at [random time]?" and you have to write it all down LICKETY-SPLIT before the information spills out of your brain.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing multiple complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —Captainflapjax
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five styles).
13. A six USB port charging station because there's the job you're paid for, and the one you're *known* for, which is being the Hub Where All Your Coworkers Can Charge Their Stuff. Someone's gotta keep the team juiced! This bub will handle everything from phones to Kindles to tablets to Apple Watches.
Creative Design is a small business that specializes in charging stations and home goods.
Psst — this dock comes with three lightning cables you can use on Apple products, two Type-C cables you can use on Android, one Micro USB cable, and an Apple Watch charger holder.
Promising review: "Reduces clutter very effectively! This product is exactly as described and works great. I love being able to plug in all of my devices in one place without a lot of cords everywhere. I also like that I can charge my Apple watch in the same place." —DianeD
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in three colors).
14. A chic, waterproof desk mat to tie your desk space together and make it feel more like there's a "place" for everything (most importantly, your ginormous mugs of coffee).
As an added bonus, all the colors are reversible, so you can change your desk vibe with the season.
Promising review: "It's a really beautiful desk pad. I love that the colors are reversible. Right now loving the purple for winter, but will switch to the pink side in the summer. Makes my work desk look more colorful and pretty! It feels like a good quality mat. As for function, I like that it also acts as a mouse pad for my mouse. Writing on paper with it underneath is not a problem, writing still feels smooth. Overall I love this beautiful mat." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $13.39+ (available in six color combinations).