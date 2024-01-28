32 Products To Make Work Suck A Little Less In 2024

1. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
2. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in nine colors).
3. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk. Taking breaks = better focus in the long run!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in nine styles).
4. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. This is especially ideal for hybrid workers because you can tear off each sheet as you go instead of lugging the whole planner around with you!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in seven styles).
5. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* alternatives to AirPods, if not better. Reviewers love these because they're ridiculously comfy on the ears, making them perfect for in-office days when you're trying to get in the zone and for at-home days when you're in constant Zoom calls.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I work remotely and use these for all-day Zoom calls. I love the quality, comfortable fit, sound, and noise cancelling features. I will say the noise cancelling isn't 100% proof, but I'm not looking for that. I want to be able to hear around me in case someone in my house needs me." —Ali R.
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
6. Plus a pair of Bluetooth-enabled noise-cancelling over-the-ear headphones so not only will you block out the hullabaloo of your office, but send a clear signal of "I am very busy, please do not bother me with pictures of your cat right now" so your work flow isn't interrupted.
Promising review: "I recently found the need for over the ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones three days a week, four hours at a time. I needed them to be comfortable, possess strong noise cancelling capabilities, sound good and be of good quality without an exaggerated price. They sound great, are very comfortable for extended periods, pair easily with Apple products and the noise-cancelling capabilities are very good. The economical price makes these a tremendous value. I highly recommend l these even compared to the many models costing twice as much." —M. de La Torre
Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in three colors).
7. A user-friendly hexagonal productivity timer with six present countdown times you can initiate just by flipping it on its side. Not only does it have an oh-so-satisfying display screen you can use to count up or down, but it has a "mute" option so you won't disturb your coworkers when you're trying to do an email answering power hour (help).
Promising review: "Love love love this product. Simple design, works great. I time myself during writing sessions so I'm not sitting in long stretches. This little timer is perfectly shaped and has several pre-programmed time options. Highly recommend." —Mimi Foster
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four colors).
8. A cold brew coffee maker so gloriously easy to use that all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, 4 cups of delightfully cheap cold brew for you to enjoy at your leisure (so long as one of your sleep-deprived coworkers doesn't help themselves to it first 👀).
Promising review: "I purchased this to make cold brew coffee at the office. My coworkers and I were going to the local siren at least 3–4 times a week for our afternoon pick me up. It was starting to become a serious drain financially. We all chipped in to get this pitcher and take turns buying beans. Get them ground for a French press, or super coarse, and you'll have a pretty good replica. The instructions for making cold brew are pretty easy. We've seriously cut down our caffeine expenditures by 50%–75%. Now if we could figure out a way to order out less :)." —DT
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and three styles).
9. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to help cheer you up or cheer you on — sometimes the best thing you can do to focus is take yourself on a lil' dance break!
Promising review: "When I turn it on it always make everyone at the office laugh. We will take it and sit it on someone’s desk when they are having a bad day and it always cheers them up." —dawn poythree
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
10. A wireless keyboard and mouse set because if you're going to be spending eight hours a day in the same damn spot, curating the vibe isn't just a priority, but an *essential*. Reviewers love this keyboard not just for the way it looks and feels, but for the satisfying clicking sounds it makes.
Check out a TikTok of the keyboard in action.
Psst — this takes AA batteries for the mouse and keyboard.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me." —Nikki Bell
Get it from Amazon for $31.96+ (available in 11 styles).
11. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $23.94.
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
12. A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers that also comes equipped with two USB fast-charging ports *and* a night-light — meaning now you can finally end your annoying daily ritual of unplugging and re-plugging things in the tangle of wires under your desk.
Promising review: "Need something simple so I could plug in all the electronics at my desk. This is much nicer than just a standard power strip since it doesn't add any more cords to the chaos. Plugs are angled enough that they don't get in the way of you have several things plugged in. For reference I usually have my laptop charger, monitor, Google home mini, lamp, and phone charger plugged in at any given point in time. Night-light is a nice addition." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
13. A set of clear drawer organizers, because as much fun as it is to go on a little treasure hunt every time you need a highlighter (is that a CVS receipt from ... eight months ago??) it's starting to feel a liiiiittle unprofesh.
Promising review: "These organizers are perfect. I use them