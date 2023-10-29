32 Products People Might Think You’re A Just A Little Bit Weird For Owning

1. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available also as a cabbage?? I don't know, you do do).
2. A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force *and* to your sushi.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force.
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
3. A spooky skull-shaped ice mold, because honestly, if we're all gonna become TikTok bartenders now, we might as well be metal as heck about it.
Pro-tip: these molds also work for making soaps, birthday candles, chocolate, and fondant, covering all your miscellaneous undead needs.
Promising review: "Got these to make ice cubes for a Halloween party. It's very easy to use and easy to clean. The cubes come out perfectly. I'm probably going to try to use it to make chocolate skulls next." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.59.
4. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on (or remind you to take a lil' dance break whenever you overwork yourself).
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $9.51.
5. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A vintage-style orange juice carton vase to keep in your kitchen so you can get your daily dose of vitamin C. (The "C" stands for cuteness, right??)
Check out a TikTok of the orange juice vase in action.
Ban.do is a US-based small business that specializes in quirky accessories, home products, and stationery.
Promising review: "I couldn't resist this silly vase! It's just as cute as expected in person. I have no complaints at all. Very happy with my purchase." —Kaylah
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
7. A set of zombie ice pop molds for some delectably undead snacking — reviewers use these for fruit, yogurt, and ice cream pops, and especially love that the "stick" is a base that you can use to stand them up like a terrifying lil' action figure.
Promising review: "My 4-year-old granddaughter loved these zombies molds. She had fun making the ice pops! She made yogurt and fruit pops, and they looked just like they are pictured." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of four from Amazon for $23.17 (available in three other styles).
8. A truly iconic tortilla blanket so that everyone in your household can achieve the greatest aspiration of them all: becoming a human burrito.
Promising review: "My son (7) loves tacos and I wanted to get him something to soften the quarantine blow and THIS WAS IT! He has had the blanket (so soft!) around him for the past three weeks, pretty much nonstop. Thank you to the makers for letting my son 'become a burrito!'" —VA Resident
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven styles, including waffles and pizza).
9. Plus a baguette-shaped pillow that not only looks so realistic that you might be tempted to take a CHOMP out of it, but reviewers say is ridiculously comfortable?? People swear by it for everything from a mini body pillow to lumbar support to the ultimate "nap on the couch" pillow.
Promising review: "I bought this delicious bread morsel to cheer up a friend. It was perfect, she really 'kneaded' it. She uses it for cuddling and sleeping. This yummy bread-cake doesn’t feel 'crummy' at all, it’s soft. It was the yeast I could do. If your friend loves bread, and she’s going through a tough time you 'butter' get this for them." —Nora Lee Majors
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in three sizes).
10. A bottle of Haeyo Mayo, or "mayonnaise for your hair" — this hair mask's special blend of shea butter, macadamia seed oil, and egg yolk extract will restore your hair's natural moisture and shine (and quite possibly give you a craving for a BLT, but hey, your hair's gonna look REAL nice while you make it).
Promising review: "I have dead hair from bleaching it so much and I was a bit skeptical if this would work, but oh my god it makes my hair softer than a corgi's bottom. And it smells really good too. Will definitely restock when I run out!" —hanyouinlove
Get it from Amazon for $12.92.
11. A small duck-themed salad bowl so there's no such thing as a Sad Lunch Desk Salad ever again — now at least you have *one* coworker who will always quack you up mid-meal.
Promising review: "I love this bowl for putting snacks in. It is good in the dishwasher and holds an okay amount of stuff. I love the cute face on it." —Mana McPhee
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
12. A pair of bubble slides that are basically what happens when Crocs does a collab with Glinda the Good Witch to make the comfiest statement shoe possible? These "spa slippers" can be worn inside or out, and are designed to disperse the pressure across the bottom of your feet to relieve aches and pains.
Promising review: "Every time I wear these people ask where I got them and are intrigued 😂. I wear these every day! The material was harder/not as cushy at first but after breaking in they’re soft and cushier. Also can be cleaned/disinfected easily if I wear them out and get them dirty. Sizing is accurate." —Genie Isaacs
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in women's sizes 7–11.5 and eight colors).
13. A pet cloud because honestly ... some of us were *not* cut out for plant parenthood 💀 . This lil' bub does require "a lot of love and attention," plus a 30-minute walk and a steady diet of "tears of joy," but one look at that precious face and you'll be able to swing it.
Party People is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in fun gag gifts and party supplies.
Promising review: "This pet cloud is so full of life and energy! As soon as I opened the box he jumped out and gave me a big hug! Might’ve been high IDK." —Owen
Get it from Party People on Etsy for $6.37 (available with or without a gift bag).
14. An adorable hanging kitten towel for your bathroom or kitchen that are fun for humans *and* their furry friends — reviewers mention that their own cats can't stop staring at them 😹.
Promising review: "Adorable! Got this for my grandpa as a gift since he has recently become a 'cat dad' to two tuxedo cats. He laughed when he saw it, so I know he liked it. Seems well made and should hopefully hold up through use and washing." —JM
Get it from Amazon for $13.42 (available in 17 styles).