44 Products For Anyone With An Old School, Vintage Aesthetic

1. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
2. A delightfully versatile bodycon pencil dress because *someone* has to be the office's retro fashionista, and the oh-so-chic burden might as well fall on you!
3. A stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings!
TBH, I bought this ring after seeing it blow up on TikTok, and I love it. I wear it every single day, and I've gotten SO many compliments on it — friends are always stunned when I tell them how cheap it is! I've been wearing it for months now without any wear and tear that a quick cleaning won't fix. Pictures don't do it justice; it really does ✨gleam✨ like real jewels. (Bonus: I use this as a fake wedding ring when I travel to encourage humans to leave me alone, lolololol.)
4. A beginner's guide to calligraphy that is far more thorough and specific about technique and ink types than other versions, and will have you writing inspirational messages to your friends and drafting fancy invitations to your dog's birthday party in NO time.
Promising review: "I’ve tried several instructional books on hand lettering. This book is the best by far. I won’t say the names of the other books but suffice it to say they are all at the top of the list when you search for hand lettering. It is the only book that gives practice for the base strokes and also discusses posture and how to hold the pen and at what angle to the paper. It is also a lovely book to work with; nice art work/illustrations. I recommend this book to other beginners out there!" —Karen Rorick
5. A pair of classic Oxford saddle shoes with some real "on my way to the sock hop!" vibes to add some delightful nostalgia to your day. (Psst — unlike traditional saddle shoes, these are lightweight and feature breathable liners for maximum comfiness!)
Promising review: "I absolutely love these shoes! They are the most comfortable shoes I have ever had and I get tons of compliments on them every time I wear them. They're made with quality and they are absolutely outstanding!" —Pete Setian
6. Plus a pair of teardrop cutout T-strap heels to add a vintage twist that makes even the most boring outfit feel ~main character~ levels of unique.
Promising review: "These shoes are so cute! Every time I wear them, I get a lot of compliments! These shoes are comfy, the perfect height, and have a cute retro look to them. I got the red patent shoes and I love the T- strap." —Juani
7. A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs reviewers love to use for everything from coffee to yogurt parfaits to oatmeal to add a subtle little Great Gatsby-esque touch to their morning routines.
Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian
8. A set of vintage-style coupe glasses to elevate homemade cocktails with your friends so marvelously that you'll just take turns calling each other "dahhhhhling" all night.
Promising review: "Hands down my favorite glasses in my bar. Beautiful and great quality. Easily can be washed in dishwasher too. Wonderful for a martini night!" —Kayleigh Capelle
9. A gold decorative mirror so versatile it'll make the rest of your room's decor feel a lil' self-conscious. This vintage-style piece is perfect as a catch-all for jewelry and make up, a gallery wall, or just a standalone mirror on the wall for checking out your cute self on your way out the door.
Promising review: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arms length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." —Rhonda Farias
10. A pair of cat-eye sunglasses for an instant edge to any outfit that says, "I'm the main character of this sidewalk now, buster." (Or possibly say, "Yeah, I bought these after seeing Margot Robbie wear a pair in Barbie, what of it??")
Promising review: "I don’t like the larger shades, so these are perfect for me. The lenses are not so dark that they distort what I am looking at. I love the design look without the designer price." —Lydia Harrison
11. A retro radio tissue holder so old-timey precious that you'll be a little bit?? EXCITED??? For allergy season??? Because you'll get to spend quality time with your favorite piece of home decor. 🎵
Psst — this is compatible with tissues from a small cube box, or just tissues pulled out of the box, not a full size one!
Promising review: "It's adorable! I currently have it filled with tissues from a small cube box. Works great! Perfect addition to my teal and gold bedroom decor!" —Michelle W.
12. A handy, aesthetically pleasing kitchen measurement conversion magnet for the avid baker who is like, "Avoiding math, but make it fashion." This pretty little magnet will make sure your pretty little head doesn't have to break itself with equations the next time you bake.
Levain & Co is a small business that specializes in kitchen conversion charts and kitchen tools.
Promising review: "I bake often (following recipes on the internet) and usually have to convert some of the ingredient amounts. I’m glad I got this — super helpful, especially because it has the conversions for different ingredients. It’s also very cute! It’s not too big either which is a plus." —Jasmine
13. A nostagia-inducing mini popcorn maker so *everything* in your kitchen is popping — not just the corn, but the adorable color scheme.
This gizmo pops up to 12 cups of cooked popcorn at a time — just make sure to have a bowl under it to catch it!
Promising review: "Great popcorn maker. Just make sure you have a large container in front of it when the popcorn starts flowing. Very easy to operate and awesome item in a retro theme kitchen." —Sassy Dimple
14. A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent to any room, but also give you some ~sneaky storage~ to help declutter and calm your space.
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).
15. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
