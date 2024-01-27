33 Products Under $20 That Look Like They’re Worth Way More Than That

1. A sweet-as-pie vintage-style jewelry catch-all complete with little bow details, so you can lean ALL the way into your coquette era 🎀.
Reviewers say to pay attention to the measurements, because it's smaller than they assumed!
Promising review: "Charming and elegant. This looks so expensive. I gave it to my mother for her birthday, and she was quite impressed. She uses it as a place to put her rings when she is doing things in the kitchen. It’s the perfect size, and she was very impressed. I didn’t want to tell her how inexpensive it was, but isn’t that what you want in a gift? A big bang for your buck?" —NMW
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in three styles).
2. A marble board wire cheese cutter to serve as half decor, half kitchen tool, and 100% the biggest hit at any wine and cheese night when you let guests slice their own cheese with it.
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.
Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $17.82 (available in two colors).
3. A chunky knit bag for an adorable statement piece that also doubles as a cuddle buddy if you ever find yourself out in the big wide world in need of an emergency snuggle.
Reviewers love this bag but warn that you shouldn't put anything *too* tiny in it, because it isn't lined on the inside.
Promising review: "I received endless compliments on this bag! So very unique and well crafted! The stitches are very well done and nothing falls out. The bag is secure and is the perfect size to fit your keys, phone, wallet, and lip gloss. I feel it is an all seasons bag meaning you can carry it anytime of the year and feel secure. You must purchase this bag, you will not regret it!" —Dierra Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and 21 colors).
4. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
5. A layered necklace set to add such instant sophistication to any outfit that it might just be worth keeping an "emergency" one in your purse for days when you make last-minute plans and need to jazz up your post-office look. ✨
Promising review: "I love the ways these layering necklaces look! I haven’t taken them off since I received them and they look brand new still. I’ve worn them in the shower, pools, and beach and they are still perfect." —Allison Kwong
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three finishes and 12 other styles).
6. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).
7. A USB-charged wooden alarm clock to marry your minimalist aesthetic with your modern lifestyle. This isn't just a clever decor option, but also a nice alternative to waking up to your phone's alarm clock, so you can resist the temptation of checking your texts and emails first thing in the morning.
Promising review: "I love this clock for so many reasons! I wanted a clock with a super subtle look. I also wanted one in which I could turn the brightness WAY down, and that is so easy with this model. There are five brightness levels, so it's truly customizable. The buttons on the back are big and easy to see when setting the time and alarm. I love the fact that it has a battery backup — no resetting the time when the power flickers off." —DB
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in six styles).
8. A stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings!
TBH, I bought this ring after seeing it blow up on TikTok, and I love it. I wear it every single day, and I've gotten SO many compliments on it — friends are always stunned when I tell them how cheap it is! I've been wearing it for months now without any wear and tear that a quick cleaning won't fix. Pictures don't do it justice; it really does ✨gleam✨ like real jewels. (Bonus: I use this as a fake wedding ring when I travel to encourage humans to leave me alone, lolololol.)
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in three plates and sizes 5–10).
9. A set of lovely pastel wireless Bluetooth earbuds that reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the pouring down rain on runs *and* in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
10. A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a *fraction* of the price of its competitors that stays the heck put without drying or cracking your lips by the end of the day. (Seriously, reviewers are DRAGGING major brands in their comments, these are so cheap and effective.)
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three sets).
11. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird bedside lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
Get it from Amazon for $18.39.
12. A chic wax melt warmer that blends so seamlessly with the rest of your decor that it will give a vibe of ~quiet luxury~.
13. A set of sophisticated cylindrical wineglasses to elevate your Friday wine-cheese-and-Netflix nights so instantaneously that you'll feel like an extra in one of those Shows About Rich Families Who Fight All The Time.
Joy Jolt is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I saw these wineglasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" —diana
"Beautiful wineglasses. I am obsessed. They are so modern and elegant. The quality is really nice. They arrived very well packaged. Definitely worth the money." —Maybeline
Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.95 (available in three styles).