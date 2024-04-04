43 Products To Treat Yourself To This Spring As A “Take That” To Winter

1. A lovely Secret Garden–inspired book vase for a subtle, dainty way to tell your guests, "Yes, I will be extremely unavailable when the next season of Bridgerton drops." The *decor's kiss* perfect amount of whimsy meets practicality.
Promising review: "I love this book vase. I added some silk flowers and it looks great. The size is just right on my dresser." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five styles).
2. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat.
Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cheyenne
Get it from Amazon for $22.39+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).
4. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
5. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles for anyone who wants to embark on their newest candy obsession — these "cosmic crunchies" are unlike any other earthly candy you've tried before, giving a lighter, crunchier texture to Skittles without compromising on their delectable sour taste.
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely, I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up, knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).
6. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024, and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
"i got this product because of the hype of it on TikTok. This lip balm smells SO GOOD. And hydrated my lips." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
7. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your to-do lists, journals, and calendar in the cutest way possible.
Promising review: "I got these to help motivate me to write in a journal to help my mental health. They work great, and I LOVE seeing all the different colors in my journal! It makes me happy. :)" —Ella B.
"I love these pens. They were on a TikTok review, I thought I would give them a shot. I don't doodle, I write. They write smooth like a felt tip pen. Plus the option of colors, yahoo! For $7 you can't go wrong!" —Heatherfoy68
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99 (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price).
8. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action. Psst — if you've already tried this copy, there are newer Reverse Coloring Books from the same creator to try!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $8.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
9. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99 (clip the $2 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
10. The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook, because nothing says "springtime" quite like forcing all your friends to dress up and come over for ~high tea~. We've got to do SOMETHING to ease the pain of waiting for Season 3 to drop!!
Recipes include morsels like Daphne's Lemonade, The Duke's Gooseberry Pie, Penelope's Cucumber Sandwiches, Queen Charlotte's Cakes, and at the end of each page there's a historical note to help give context to how the recipe came to be.
Get it from Amazon for $12.37 or Bookshop (to support local booksellers) for $20.45.
11. A flower-shaped pill organizer so cute that taking your medication will suddenly feel like the most ~~aesthetic~~ main character part of your routine. These feature a surprisingly large capacity, and the days are detachable so you can take pills on go!
Promising review: "Travel with ease!! Before this product, I would take all my supplement bottles with me in my purse which took up an unnecessary amount of room. Now with this product I can travel easily with all my daily supplements. Takes up minimal space in my purse and actually encourages me to take my daily supplements. Not to mention I love the color and style. Can fit up to 9 of my largest size capsules." —Kaci Allen
Get it from Amazon for $6.79 (available in five styles).
12. A versatile slip dress for a comfortable, sleek staple you'll *never* regret buying, whether you're dressing it up with jewelry and heels or kicking back running weekend errands with an oversized sweater and sneaks.
