33 Products To Subtly Give Your Home Vacation Vibes

1. An affordable luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent." —Melissa I.
2. A deliciously soft waffle weave blanket made with bamboo, which makes it so light and breathable that every time you drape it on yourself you'll be like, "Am I the insufferably comfortable main character in a laundry detergent commercial?"
Promising review: "We absolutely love these blankets. We entertain family and friends quite a bit and I know of four people that have bought blankets from this seller after staying with us. They are light and airy but also warm and cozy. They hold up well in the wash and keep their appearance as looking new. We will definitely purchase more." —KMcK
3. A nourishing yuzu-scented foaming hand soap that dispenses in your hand in the shape of an actual yuzu flower 😭. You may have seen this gem on TikTok already, but the foam isn't even half the hype — it also smells like a floral daydream.
I've been using this soap on and off for a few years now (I try to preserve it because it makes me feel fancy), and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (lol @ constantly hand washing now and forever!), but the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely. I'm also obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable.
4. A teensy mini waffle maker to give major "hotel breakfast" vibes by churning out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini waffle it.
5. A set of cult-favorite, suuuuuper soft microfiber bed sheets that are the ultimate All Seasons Investment. These lightweight, moisture-resistant sheets are designed to be super breathable in the heat and cozy in the cold. Tons of reviewers loved their sets so much they immediately came back for more!
Danjor Linens is a small business that specializes in bedding products for home and dorm use.
Promising review: "I sleep extremely hot. I always have issues with sheets and blankets, but with these sheets I sleep cool. I have a very thick memory foam mattress and it fit perfectly. They are so super soft, I truly love them. I noticed that when I washed them they got softer. I personally don’t use fabric softeners or bleach. I have used them for about a month now I am definitely going buy more." —Mel
6. And a set of game-changing cooling "hotel" pillows so good at their jobs that a whole bunch of reviewers say helped them get the best sleep of their lives. These are filled with a soft down alternative designed to be extra breathable and to help regulate temperature for relief from night sweats and overheating. A lot of reviewers also swear by them for helping with neck pain because of the "bounce back" nature of the filling.
Bonus: these are fully machine washable!
Promising review: "After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." —Ellen
7. A towel warmer the entire family will welcome into your home like it's the newest (and new favorite) member — there's nothing quite like coming in from the cold and stepping into a warm robe, toasty PJs, or a cozy warm blanket, and with this machine you can experience it *all*.
Promising review: "This does an awesome job of keeping up to two bath sheet sized towels warm. Several time settings. This is awesome to get out of the shower and have. I won’t go back to not having heated towels — it’s amazing!" —Anne Bowman
8. A bath pillow and full body mat that laughs in the face of your ordinary teensy bath pillows. Neck support is cute, but full body ridiculous plush comfort?? Is precisely where it's at. Hop in, friend. The wine is poured and that romance novel isn't going to read itself.
Bath Haven is a small business specializing in bathroom and personal care products.
Promising review: "We just installed a new tub in our master bathroom. The tub has a steeper slope than our previous. So we were looking for a pillow that provided head rest and back support. The Bath Haven pillow indeed provides both and is very comfortable. The linen material is soft and feels great. Definitely worth the price vs cheaper plastic pillows." —Alan Z.
9. And an adjustable bamboo bathtub tray to turn your boring bathroom into a veritable spa. Pinot? Poured. Candle? Lit. Netflix? Queued. Now all you have to do is calmly explain to your loved ones that you live in a tub now.
Not only is it size-adjustable to accommodate different tubs, it comes equipped with a wineglass holder, edges that safely prop up a book or tablet, a candle holder, and extra space for whatever else your cozy heart desires.
Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great, but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well-made, balanced, and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" —SindiMcG
10. Or a wine caddy for the bathtub for those times you don't just need to relax, but need to relaaaaaaaaax 🍷.
SipCaddy is a US-based small business that specializes in shower beer and wine bath holders. Bonus: it also holds cans, so they can pop in a LaCroix or enjoy a shower PBR, too.
Promising review: "Loved how easy this was to put in my shower and use for anything from holding beverages to face wash. Gifted it to two friends and my boyfriend who at first mocked it but now LOVES it. I’d consider traveling with it at this point." —MB Schatz
11. A HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're living in a space where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Read more about sunlamps and seasonal affective disorder (SAD) at Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
12. A ridiculously fun Tiki Toss ring game for anyone who wants to humble their jock friends REAL fast — this game is super easy to set up and learn, but tricky enough to get juuuust right that it will even the whole playing field. Reviewers love that is is a fun-for-all-ages game (but aren't not using it as a a drinking game too 👀 ).
Tiki Toss is a small business that specializes in family-friendly games for home and outdoor use.
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
13. An Ember temperature-controlled "smart mug" to treat your taste buds like royalty by making sure they only ever taste coffee, hot cocoa, soup, and tea at the *precisely* perfect temperature. The mug will maintain specific heat for up to 80 minutes alone, or however long you want with the warming pad, and both can be easily controlled manually or with presets from an app on your phone.
Promising review: "You know that feeling when you sip hot chocolate, and it doesn't burn your mouth but feels hot and warms your chest all the way down? I just found out that that's 141 degrees! (At least for me.) I'm very impressed with this. It maintains the heat and doesn't burn the coffee. If you drink coffee slowly and want to use a mug instead of tumbler — and don't enjoy increasingly lukewarm, then cold, coffee — this is worth it." —Samuel Wilwerding
14. A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds, because why stop at regular tea and coffee when you can have velvety-soft milk tea and lattes?
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
