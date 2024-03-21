31 Products To Help You Clean And Organize Your Car Now That Winter Is Finally Over

A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

Promising review: "So I saw this product on TikTok and decided to give it a try. Someone hit my car a few months ago, but it was too expensive to pay for it. I tried this and my car looks good as new. If you’re hesitant about buying this then this is your confirmation that it’s worth every dime!!! You may have to let it soak up the paste for two minutes max, but it will definitely get the job done." —Taliyah B.

Get it from Amazon for $5.