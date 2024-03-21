31 Products To Help You Clean And Organize Your Car Now That Winter Is Finally Over

1. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which was made famous on TikTok for its home uses but is JUST as magical on cars. Need to get melted gunk off your car interior? Use The Pink Stuff. Want to refresh your mucked up wheels? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. Scratch up your car in a minor accident? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "So I saw this product on TikTok and decided to give it a try. Someone hit my car a few months ago, but it was too expensive to pay for it. I tried this and my car looks good as new. If you’re hesitant about buying this then this is your confirmation that it’s worth every dime!!! You may have to let it soak up the paste for two minutes max, but it will definitely get the job done." —Taliyah B.
Get it from Amazon for $5.
2. A portable car vacuum that lets you explore the great outdoors or enjoy a particularly messy snack without sitting in the evidence until the next time you do a deep car clean. With this easy-peasy gadget, you can scoop it all up and leave your interiors looking brand spanking new.
Promising review: "This was the perfect solution for a busy mom. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in four colors).
3. A squishy universal cleaning putty to get into all your car's nooks and crannies, like drink holders and the AC vents. Take THAT, Cheez-It dust.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in three colors).
4. An all-purpose car upholstery cleaner so you can go ham on the interior of your car and lift up all the stains in one deeply satisfying go.
Promising review: "Works great! I saw a video for this product on TikTok and knew that I needed it in my life. I love it, and it helps keep my new car looking clean and new!" —Alison Crawford
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
5. Plus a spray-on interior cleaner and protectant to not only restore your car to its former glory but also protect it against fading from UV rays. It's like soap *and* sunscreen for your car at the same time!!
Promising review: "This does exactly what I wanted — clean all the interior surfaces of my car while not leaving any residues, streaks, or strong odors. I first used this on my 4-month-old Grand Cherokee Trailhawk that was CAKED in dust (inside!) from a recent off-road adventure. The Total Interior Cleaner cleaned all my surfaces — dash, screen, leather seats, etc. After things settled, my car looked and smelled new again!" –T. Porter
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in three sizes and various bundles).
6. A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries so when you're out running a zillion errands you don't have to worry about your box of seltzers picking a fight with your purse rolling around on the bottom of your car.
Promising review: "I saw this product in a TikTok video for 'products on Amazon you didn’t know you needed' and added it to my cart. I didn’t actually purchase it until I got a new bigger car and my kids were sick of me setting my big purse on their feet in the car. It’s easy to snap on and stays in place. Money well spent!" —Asha Brown
Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.99 (available in two colors).
7. A front seat organizer complete with two extra drink holders and a lil' spot for odds and ends like keys or your phone or hand sanitizers. Reviewers without drink holders swear by this chic option that fits seamlessly into their car's layout. Honestly, even if you already have cupholders, some of us are Beverage People and need as many as we can get!!
Promising review: "Most awesome thing I bought all year! I have a small sports car, no cup-holders. This thing looks awesome, is well-made, and is sturdy! It's everything I needed and it looks fantastic in my car, even though I have dark blue leather interior. Fabulous find!" —2019
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in six colors).
8. Plus a car cup holder extender for anyone with mighty hydration needs — this is handier than other versions on the market because it will adjust to specifically grip the cup or bottle you put into it, so there isn't a chance of any loosey-goosiness when you hit the brakes.
Swigzy is a small business that specializes in drinkware and accessories.
Promising review: "Fits great in my F-150. I've been manually holding my Yeti for years, often times picking my water bottle off the floor after it slides off my passenger seat. Slide no more. This thing works great. Feels sturdy. Holds all of my oversized cups. Highly recommend." —Bryan
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two styles).
9. A magnetic phone mount that clips right to your AC vent to make your phone magically ~float~ and stay conveniently close to eye level when you're trying to use Google Maps, then lets you easily pull it off at the end of the drive and go on your merry way.
Promising review: "I bought this for my cellphone. It comes with a magnet to attach to my cellphone and then attach the other magnet to the dash of my car air vent. After I make a call, I attach my cellphone on the magnet and can talk hands-free. My voice is heard clearly by the recipient of my call. I love it." —Arlene Berge
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.99.
10. A discreet seat gap filler for that awkward extra space in your car — you'll never have to lose another precious Junior Mint (or, like, your entire phone) to the infinite void under the seat again.
Drop Stop is a small business that specializes in car accessories.
Promising review: "Somehow my phone manages to ALWAYS fall perfectly between the large gap between my console and seat. And MAN when I'm driving it is so frustrating, because I can NEVER reach it without stopping the car, because it's wayyyy under my seat. Before I ordered this I tried the traditional insert that is a popular solution because it gives you extra storage and such, but it didn't fit the gap, it was loose, sloppy and would literally slide forward with the brakes. UGH, Those are now sitting on my bar waiting to be gifted to some lucky person hopefully with a smaller gap. I immediately ordered these and love love love them!" —Ronald & Shannon White
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.
11. A bottle of ~streak-free~ Invisible Glass windshield cleaner reviewers swear is way more effective than Windex, so you can trick everyone into thinking your car is so new that you just rolled it off the lot. 😎
Promising review: "Okay, so I got this magical Invisible Glass cleaner for my car and home. First of all, it's invisible, so I'm not sure if I even sprayed anything. But wait, my windows are suddenly sparkling! I guess the 'deep cleaning foaming action' did its thing. It's ammonia-free, so no stinky smell, and safe for my car's tinted windows, which is great because I want to keep looking cool. Two bottles in one pack, so now I can clean my car and my house windows too! Double the shine, double the fun!" —B
Get a set of two bottles from Amazon for $9.76.
12. And a mega-absorbent "Shammy Towel" for scratch-free, streak-free car drying — reviewers are obsessed with how their car exteriors ~gleam~ after these towels prevent any kind of post-wash watermarks.
Note: Shammy Towels should be stored slightly damp in their containers after use, or they'll dry out.
Promising review: "I've tried my fair share of car cleaning products, but this has truly stood out in terms of performance and quality. If you're passionate about keeping your vehicle in pristine condition, this product is a must-have. Its unmatched absorption power, streak-free shine, and durability make it a top-tier choice for keeping your vehicle looking its best." —Jose Galeano
Get a set of three from Amazon for $11.99.