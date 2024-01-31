36 Products To Bring Your Boring Aesthetic Back From The Dead

1. A pair of colorful leggings you'll be tempted to get in every shade once you experience the same 😍 of the tens of thousands of reviewers who swear by them — these slightly brushed, supportive leggings come with side pockets and a V-shaped seam in the back for unique dimension.
Promising review: "These leggings are AMAZING! Not only are they soft, comfortable, and squatproof, but they look so good on! I have a hard time finding leggings that are big enough around the thighs/butt area but fitting enough around the waistline. I can’t believe the price and the fact that my new favorite leggings are from Amazon." —MLK
Get them from Amazon for $20+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 33 colors).
2. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: The pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "I love everything about this book. Thank you for making it. I'm so happy now. :) I have major perfection and anxiety issues, and this is like medicine. Before my mother passed, she was on loads of medication that made her hands shake all the time, and I think she would have loved this. I dedicated this page to her, with super shaky lines. Pure creativity, you cannot mess up!" —Emma125
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
3. A set of pop-up cat and mouse hooks you can easily install with the stick-on adhesive for a downright lawlessly adorable option for stashing lightweight items like keys, tote bags, and scarves at the door.
Check them out on a TikTok of the cat and mouse hooks in action.
Promising reviews: "These are so cute!! I get so happy seeing them hanging by the door waiting to pop back down for when I leave for work. Take the car keys and it's gone. Come back from work, hang them on its tail and they stare at you with this unamused glare. I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase! They're so easy to install, just take the adhesive backing, stick it to the back of one, and stick to the wall. Then enjoy your new friend!" —Amazon Customer
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in a six-pack that includes a monkey and baby chick).
4. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set so not only will you have the perfect blade for each task like a true profesh, but you'll be able to avoid cross-contamination without having to pause and wipe everything down every time you transition to a new food 🌈.
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them as this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $16.98.
5. A crayon vase to brighten up your bookshelf or desk because minimalism is OUT and recapturing the lawless joy of going to clown town on a coloring book is IN!!!!
Ban.do is a US-based small business that specializes in quirky accessories, home products, and stationery.
Promising review: "Adorable vase! Would make a cute and quirky addition to any decor. I’m using it to style a bookshelf in my home office/art studio. It is small, but the colors and retro feel make a nice graphic pop in my room. I think this vase would look great in a kids room or teachers classroom as well." —Dani
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
6. A *delightfully* vibrant patterned button-down top reviewers truly are having a field day with, pairing it with jeans, high-waisted skirts, leather jackets, and more. The '90s called, and they said LIVE YOUR BEST LIVES!!
7. A flower-shaped pill organizer so cute that taking your medication will suddenly feel like the most ~~aesthetic~~ main character part of your routine. These feature a surprisingly large capacity, and the days are detachable so you can take pills on go!
Promising review: "Travel with ease!! Before this product, I would take all my supplement bottles with me in my purse which took up an unnecessary amount of room. Now with this product I can travel easily with all my daily supplements. Takes up minimal space in my purse and actually encourages me to take my daily supplements. Not to mention I love the color and style. Can fit up to 9 of my largest size capsules." —Kaci Allen
Get it from Amazon for $6.79 (available in four styles).
8. A pair of upscale palazzo pants to add some *PIZZAZZ* to your boring work outfits (no offense to tweed, houndstooth, and the rest of the neutral pattern workwear gang).
Promising review: "These are my favorite pants! They are comfy, cute, professional, fun, and they pair well with SO many things! I can basically wear them for any occasion! I've bought them in three colors, and I easily wear them all once (if not twice) a week!" —Liz
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–2X, short sizes, and 32 colors and patterns).
9. A decorative ceramic lips holder for your jewelry or makeup to add a little retro pop to your vanity or entryway table that is most definitely Red-era Taylor Swift-approved.
Promising review: "I love this as I’m getting into my super pink era. 💅🏼 It’s a nice weight and not easily breakable. It holds a lot of knickknacks too, from lipsticks to trinkets. I also think it’s really cute. Going to get a number of these to put around my home." —Agusta
Get it from Amazon for $14.96+ (available in five shades).
10. A lively floral shower curtain that will make you feel like you're actually a woodland elf washing up in your fairytale garden instead of a deeply tired, insufficiently caffeinated human in a cramped apartment.
11. A cheeky USB-powered rainbow nightlight to add a soothing pop of color to your space and lift your mood even on the cloudiest days.
Promising review: "Super cute! Feels durable and I had it up and going in a few seconds. Has the retro feel I was going for and a happy rainbow to remind me everything will be alright and to love people ❤️🌈" —Kelly Billy
Get it from Amazon for $15.98.
12. A pair of absurdly comfortable, delightfully funky mesh sneakers that reviewers swear by for everything from walking to standing during long shifts to running.
Promising review: "SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." —awesome game
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in women's sizes 5.5–10.5 and 17 styles).
13. A set of Goldfish fridge magnets — aka "Holdfish" — to instantly assert the superiority of this cracker to anyone who enters your home and dares to think they can suggest a snack food that doesn't smile back.
Handy Cute Art is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in quirky home products.
Promising review: "These are the cutest ever! My daughter ate these guys [a lot] growing up. Great reminder gift of her fave snack food!" —Teresa A Houtz
Get a set of six from Handy Cute Art on Etsy for $9 (originally $12).