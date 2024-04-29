BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    35 Products That Will Make You An Elite Host When Friends Come To Visit

    Now you'll never be sure if your friends love you for your personality or for your glitter-based cocktails and delicious "signature scent" candle.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation. 

    A black mini vinyl record in a reviewer's hand that says
    six different mini vinyls on a table
    Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99

    2. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend. 

    A lit candle with black glass and white type text saying it's a jasmine, oud, and sandalwood scent with a cotton wick
    Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes. 

    Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle, and this one is very, very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto

    Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).  

    3. "We're Not Really Strangers," a revolutionary new card game to help you open up to your friends, family, or significant others and form stronger bonds with them. It involves three levels of cards with questions you use to get to know each other, with each level a little deeper than the last, plus "wild cards" and "dig deeper" cards to really break the surface. There are also two modes — "play safe" and "play to grow" — depending on how deep you want to dig with certain people or groups. 

    A reviewer holding a red box that says
    models holding white and red cards with written prompts
    Check out a TikTok of "We're Not Really Strangers" in action. 

    We're Not Really Strangers is a US-based small business specializing in purpose-driven, relationship-building card games to help foster human connection. You can check out the family edition, the couples edition, and the friendship edition for more specific options! 

    Promising review: "If you want a stronger bond with someone, please play this game with them. You will get to know them on another level. I love how there are levels to how deep you want to get with one another. Mostly every question is really interesting and can bring out one hell of a conversation, laughter, or even tears." —Khoa Tran

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (and check out all the other editions of the game on their Amazon storefront). 

    4. A nostagia-inducing mini popcorn maker so *everything* in your kitchen is popping — not just the corn, but the adorable color scheme. 

    a small blue electric popcorn maker with a clear top where the popped corn comes out
    This gizmo pops up to 12 cups of cooked popcorn at a time — just make sure to have a bowl under it to catch it! 

    Promising review: "Great popcorn maker. Just make sure you have a large container in front of it when the popcorn starts flowing. Very easy to operate and awesome item in a retro theme kitchen." —Sassy Dimple

    Get it from Amazon for $30.49 (available in six styles). 

    5. Plus, a cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt that anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect copycat for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.

    A carton of Flavacol salt
    Reviewer image of buttery popcorn
    Our family unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.

    Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self-control). This has been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make, and I don't need to go to the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase, and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez

    Get it from Amazon for $9.40.

    6. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space. 🌈  

    reviewer image of tiny rainbows reflected around a couch and room
    Reviewer image of a cat with a rainbow on it
    Promising review: "They were bigger than I anticipated, which was pretty awesome. I hung them in my office window, and it's beautiful when they catch light. Definitely worth the money when it puts a smile on your face." —Emmy Ann

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.99.

    7. Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions, a bartender-beloved book for beginner- to intermediate-level cocktail enthusiasts that breaks down six iconic "root" cocktails — the old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whisky highball, and flip — to show you how to improvise and riff your own creations based on what combos work with the ingredients you have. 

    A reviewer holding a gray book with black writing that reads
    A page of the book breaking down martini ingredients
    Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book in action. 

    Promising review: "This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge, and I would recommend it to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages are full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift. I cannot say enough good things about this book." —Adriana

    Get it from Amazon for $22.49

    8. Plus a shaker of edible cocktail glitter, because why go through life without taking advantage of every opportunity to make it sparkle??✨  Reviewers add a touch to glam up their Prosecco or jazz up colorful-themed cocktails. 

    Person holding a shimmering green bottle of Kirkland Tequila Reposado
    pink sim
    Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink. 

    Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi

    Get it from Amazon for $11.90 (available in 17 colors). 

    9. A rose-shaped ice mold you can use to impress guests while serving anything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. 

    A red colored ice rose in a cocktail
    Four ice roses in the mold in various dyed colors
    Promising review: "I was at a restaurant, and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. Right then, I knew I had to make these at home and order them at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out, and you can take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties, too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99

    10. A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic you can sync with preeeeetty much anything, including speakers, players, or singing apps on your phone. Now, you can all live out your rock band dreams together in the comfort of your own home. 

    Reviewer holding blue karaoke mic with buttons
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year-old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it haunted me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood, I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must-have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (clip the $6 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in 11 colors).

    11. A set of restaurantworthy shallow pasta bowls to make you feel like you're genuinely ~plating~ your guests' meals like a professional — this is like a bowl and a plate had a very stylish, SUPER convenient baby for all your pasta and salad needs.

    Reviewer with veggies and salad in shallow bowl
    Reviewer showing the side angle to show that it's bowl-shaped
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These bowls are great. I have lived my entire life, until now, without owning shallow bowls. I’ve been eating spaghetti off of a plate like some kind of wild animal. My life is forever changed." —JessieMo

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $36.49 (available in three colors). 

    12. Plus, a set of deep-set heart-shaped salad plates because sometimes the way to your friends' hearts is through a BIG OL' Caesar salad loaded with whatever flavor of crouton Trader Joe's came up with this week. 

    Caesar salad served in a heart-shaped bowl
    A heart-shaped plate filled with egg rolls and a chicken dish,
    www.amazon.com,