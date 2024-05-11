36 Products With Subtle Bridgerton Vibes You'll Want In Your Life Immediately

1. A sweet-as-pie vintage-style jewelry catch-all complete with little bow details, so you can lean ALL the way into your coquette era. 🎀
Reviewers say to pay attention to the measurements, because it's smaller than they assumed!
Promising review: "Charming and elegant. This looks so expensive. I gave it to my mother for her birthday, and she was quite impressed. She uses it as a place to put her rings when she is doing things in the kitchen. It’s the perfect size, and she was very impressed. I didn’t want to tell her how inexpensive it was, but isn’t that what you want in a gift? A big bang for your buck?" —NMW
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three styles).
2. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable, even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse, medium thick hair, and it is a perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3. A delightfully charming tea cup and saucer set so you have something pretty to look forward to when you peel yourself out of bed on a Monday morning. Can a person be anything other than their sparkliest self when drinking out of something this cute?
Promising review: "I love this teacup set and I bought another one that arrived over the weekend. Beautiful, vintage, and charming. Durable, as well. I was skeptical about the quality when I ordered, but it's very sturdy for a dainty teacup. Highly recommend it if you're looking for something to bring joy to your tea time. :)" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors and in sets of two).
4. An ornate, showstoppingly beautiful floral purse that looks like you grew a whole garden from the inside of it. Reviewers are genuinely stunned by the quality of this unique clutch for the price.
Promising review: This purse is so beautiful. I'm glad I ordered it. The picture doesn’t do it justice. It's a good size and comes with a gold handle or gold chain. Highly recommended!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in 12 styles).
5. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
6. A split chain choker that's half gold chain, half mismatched faux pearls — it's giving vintage, with an edge. 😎
Promising review: "This necklace is absolutely gorgeous!! Purchased to wear for work and I got so many compliments. Feels like durable, great quality material. So glad I decided to buy!" —Victoria H.
Get it from Amazon for $26.90 (available in gold and silver).
7. A square-neck balloon-sleeve dress full of so much whimsy that I'm pretty sure it will just trigger a new era of your human existence when you put it on?? The adjustable puff sleeves are really just an added bonus.
Promising review: "Beautiful dress! Purchased this dress for our family photos. The color was beautiful and the fit was amazing. I had so many compliments on it. You can wear it on or off the shoulder. I chose off for the photos but have worn it both ways." —armstrong2700
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors).
9. A reversible vintage-inspired floral bathing suit with adjustable, oh-so-sweet bow straps that are almost too cute to exist. Like, spare some cuteness for the rest of the beach, will you??
Reviewers mention if you're in between sizes, to size up!
Promising review: "This suit is so pretty! I was nervous that for the price it would be poor quality, but it looks just like the photos. The material is nice and thick, and I love that it’s padded. I’m between a small and medium, so I sized up based on other reviews." —Morgan Meldrum
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in women's sizes 2–14 and seven styles).
10. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for a delightful upgrade to many things in your life, whether it's storing pills or trinkets or just staring at them looking all fancy and delicious on your bedside table.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall, I love them, love their feel, love the colors, and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
11. A beginner's guide to calligraphy that is far more thorough and specific about technique and ink types than other versions, and will have you writing inspirational messages to your friends and drafting fancy invitations to your dog's birthday party in NO time.
Paper Peony Press is a Texas-based boutique publishing company that specializes in purpose-driven books.
Promising review: "I’ve tried several instructional books on hand lettering. This book is the best by far. I won’t say the names of the other books, but suffice it to say they are all at the top of the list when you search for hand lettering. It is the only book that gives practice for the base strokes and also discusses posture and how to hold the pen, and at what angle to the paper. It is also a lovely book to work with; nice artwork/illustrations. I recommend this book to other beginners out there!" —Karen Rorick
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A stunning floral coaster so lovely that every single guest who walks into your home will fall in love with its charm and demand the link before you even pour them a drink.
Poppy & Pour is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.
Promising review: "I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multicolored coasters. These are so beautiful, and I can’t wait to use them!" —Jenny H.
Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without gold trim and two different edge patterns).