1. Joesoef's pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap that people with acne, rosacea, dermatitis, and clogged pores swear by for helping clear their skin and relieve the tenderness. A lot of reviewers noted that they found this specific product after their dermatologists recommended it to them!
Joesoef Skin Care is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products.
Promising review: "I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. This has a slight sulfur smell, it is not overwhelming, and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize." —Sandy G
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in multipacks).
2. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin by dealing with rough patches or dry bumps — a lot of reviewers with keratosis pilaris and similar skin textures swear by this for relief!
First Aid Beauty is a US-based small business that specializes in clean, fragrance-free, cruelty-free personal care products.
Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok, and I figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things, so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use it 1–2 times a week, but I use it usually every other day, and I use Cerave rough and bumpy lotion after, and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life-changing, and I would recommend it to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sydney
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in two sizes).
3. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $10.76.
4. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to help prevent the infection of ingrown hair, you don't have to spend hours psyching yourself up to shave knowing that you're gonna be dodging a bazillion sensitive spots on your skin.
Promising review: "After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" —bill nye
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. A pack of unscented SweatBlock wipes that work for up to *seven days* after application — perfect for those of us whose underarms are a little, uh, enthusiastic, to say the least. Reviewers especially swear by this for events that might bring on nervous sweating!
SweatBlock is a small business that specializes in antiperspirant products.
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to ensure you don't have any reaction!
Promising review: "Was pretty skeptical. Bought it and it’s changed my life. First use and I did not sweat, at all, for probably a week. I had already been using Lume deodorant for a few years now and was looking for something else as I felt I’m building a resistance to it. I should’ve been using this to begin with. Second application I applied to other areas of my body, zero sweat. Amazed." —Hanna L. Hetz
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (each box lasts two months).
6. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists, meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So, I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades, and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.44.
7. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
8. Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel, a cult-fave product for your beauty arsenal that will quickly help minimize ache-y eye puffiness and swelling thanks to its winning combo of caffeine and hyaluronic acid. It's basically an alarm clock for your eyeballs, because boy howdy are they awake now!!
Promising review: "I love this product and have noticed a huge difference when using it consistently. I am on the younger side and don’t have the worst under-eye bags, but on those occasional mornings when my eyes are puffy with somewhat visible dark circles, this product definitely does the trick! Honestly, I love all the Good Molecules products." —Hayden Smith
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
9. Compound W Wart Removal Pads infused with concentrated wart removal medication to reduce the size and eliminate warts in a matter of days. A lot of reviewers turned to these after professional wart removals didn't work for them and saw much better results!
You should change the pads every 48 hours, and note that they do not work on moles, birthmarks, warts with hair growing from them, genital warts, or facial warts. The brand notes that you should not use this product if you have diabetes or poor blood circulation.
Promising review: "These work amazingly well! I had taken my daughter to the dermatologist and paid a hefty amount for them to burn a wart off of her arm. It didn’t get rid of it; they only made it smaller, and they recommended a follow-up appointment. Then I found these! She wore one overnight, and literally the next day, it was smaller to almost nothing. Looked just like a small scar. Now it’s completely gone after wearing it only two times. One time overnight and the next day. That’s all! I will never try any other treatment for warts except for this!" —Cole Hagele
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.29.
10. A game-changing deep exfoliating shower glove reviewers swear by for everything from brightening skin to handling keratosis pilaris flare-ups to prepping themselves to get or remove color from spray tans. If you thought your skin was soft before ... BOY HOWDY, you're gonna need some moments alone ~feeling yourself~ after you've exfoliated with this.
Dermasuri is a small business that specializes in skincare and personal care products.
To use, soften skin with warm water for five to ten minutes, and then scrub wet *without* the use of soap.
Promising review: "Seriously thought this thing was a hoax and just another TikTok trend. But my jaw hit the floor when I used this and say just how much dead skin and whatever the heck else came off my body with this!! My body feels so fresh and clean after using this product! So easy and so worth it!!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. A sensitive gum-friendly "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how effectively it takes care of yellow spots between teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so I thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.