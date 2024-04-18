BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You're Feeling Kinda Boring, Try One Of These 45 Fun Products To Shake Up Your Life

    Go ahead and shake that "Thin Mint seasoning" shaker right into your mouth, nobody's here to judge.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your to-do lists, journals, and calendar in the cutest way possible. 

    Fine point pens in 18 different colors
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got these to help motivate me to write in a journal to help my mental health. They work great, and I LOVE seeing all the different colors in my journal! It makes me happy. :)" —Ella B. 

    "I love these pens. They were on a TikTok review, I thought I would give them a shot. I don't doodle, I write. They write smooth like a felt tip pen. Plus the option of colors, yahoo! For $7 you can't go wrong!" —Heatherfoy68

    Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price).

    2. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation. 

    A black mini vinyl record in a reviewer's hand that says
    six different mini vinyls on a table
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99

    3. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else! 

    Close-up of a person's ear wearing a behind-the-ear earbud
    Wireless black earphones on a wooden surface
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories. 

    Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of ear buds over the years with no success. But these Purity open air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them.  I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 styles). 

    4. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires. 

    Buzzfeeder holding shaker of thin mint seasoning
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair. 

    Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!). 

    5. A "Through The Seasons" Reverse Coloring Book, which is a newer edition of the original Reverse Coloring Book that took the internet by storm — reviewers swear by this easy, calming artistic outlet to help ease their anxiety, relieve stress, and unleash their inner creativity without taking up too much brainpower. 

    Cover of
    Watercolor painting of various fruits like bananas, berries, and citrus
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    For those new to the concept — Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines to create images within the colors. Sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. 

    Promising review: "Kendra Norton’s beautiful art books, Reverse Coloring books, have changed my world! My whole life I thought I was not creative and therefore had zero artistic ability. Now this has become my favorite form of artistic expression. I turn on music and/or an audiobook and allow myself to go for an adventure outside of my mind, beyond my mind, if you will. This has become my favorite way to process through difficult emotions and experiences I’m working through." —K. DeWitt

    Get it from Amazon for $13.46

    (Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!) 

    6. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west. 

    brown cowboy hat straw topper on a Stanley cup
    Cowboy hat straw toppers in white, pink, brown, and black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! Good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or germs on it! Plus, it’s really cute." —JennA

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99

    7. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter, because why go through life without taking advantage of every opportunity to make it sparkle??✨  Reviewers add a touch of it to glam up their Prosecco or jazz up colorful themed cocktails. 

    Blue glitter swirling in a mason jar drink
    Pink glitter in a wine glass with a drink
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink. 

    Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi

    Get it from Amazon for $11.93 (available in 17 colors). 

    8. A set of book-shaped sponges, aka what happens when Cinderella and Belle collaborate on your birthday gift. 

    book sponges with punny dish-related titles
    A
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These sponges are adorable!! I've gotten so many compliments on them from friends and family. They're bright and look great along my sink. I haven't used them yet because I don't want to ruin them but they look like decent sponges. They're so pretty though you probably won't want to use them either! They would make a great housewarming gift!!" —EC

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $10

    9. Wreck This Journal, a full color journal with prompts for you to write, paint, shred, and, in the words of Taylor Swift, "have a marvelous time ruining everything." 

    The cover of the book with a mixed media feel
    Penguin Books

    Some of the prompts include one to close the journal and scribble on the edges; another to cut out colors from a magazine and tape them all over the page; another is a "Stain Log," which you can use to classify stains in your life, from red wine to nail polishes to food dyes. Basically, if you turn the page in this journal, odds are it's going to look *nothing* like it originally did by the time you're through.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.59 or Bookshop for $14.88.

    10. A sardine tin cosmetic bag because as sweet as your makeup looks are, the truth is you're always a little salty. 

    zippered makeup bags that look like sardine tins in various colors
    YEllowintage style sardine tin with fish purse
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Spacious. I love this little pouch, it’s so cute and even bigger than I thought it’d be." —Sarah R. 

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors). 

    11. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head. 

    Small light wood bird shaped light propped on a table
    Reviewer tapping its head through three brightness settings on the bird's lamp belly
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K 

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99