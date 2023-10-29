32 Products Reviewers Swear By To Motivate Themselves

No joke, I checked my Amazon history and I own three pairs of these now because I just keep buying them every time I need a reliable pair of black leggings. They're compressive, squatproof, slide on very easily, and are quite comfy — and this is speaking as someone who uses them for everything from leisurely walks around the city to 10-mile runs. The pockets are perfectly-sized for phones and accessories with a nice depth to them, and don't stretch out over time like other ones do. They also wash up beautifully — I haven't noticed any wear in them, I just keep buying more because I was sick of waiting until laundry day to wear them when they got sweaty.

Promising review: "Shaped my thighs and legs wonderfully. I felt motivated to work out just by how great these yoga pants felt. Absolutely a steal at the price point. AND THAT'S NOT EVEN MENTIONING THE BEST PART. Pockets!!! There are pockets that are so big that they can fit my entire phone! I have yet to find yoga pants that can beat these!" —Kyria Nelson



Get them from Amazon for $21.24+ (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 23 colors).