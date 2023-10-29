32 Products Reviewers Swear By To Motivate Themselves

1. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "Miraculous results in just four days! Happy, healthy, and motivated! It's most effective if used daily for 30 minutes (but not more, as it can affect your circadian rhythms). I don’t normally leave reviews, but I am blown away by the results from this lamp in such a short amount of time!" —Brandi True
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
2. A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, meaning you don't have to spend a bunch of time rooting through pill boxes and trying to remember the timing of them each morning.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE these things. I bought two. Absolutely PERFECT for me! Love the tactile feeling of stuffing my supplements in there. It's very appealing visually. I have them sitting on top of my refrigerator. I'm absolutely terrible at remembering and wanting to take what's good for me. These are motivating. At least for me. I'm healthier, happier and way more organized now! :)" —Teresa M.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
3. An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle with a straw, locking cover, and marked time stamps so you can stay encouraged and hydrated. It's so easy to forget to drink water when you have so many things to do in a day.
Promising review: "My sister insisted my mom and I try this. I was terrible about drinking water. When I got pregnant I knew I needed to start drinking more water. Now I’m breastfeeding and NEED to drink more water to keep up my supply. I swear having the time on the bottle has helped motivate me. If it’s been a longer stretch, I catch up to the tick mark that I’m supposed to be at. It really really helps you measure how much you’re drinking throughout the day and the straw/mouthpiece is nice and easy to drink from. It’s been a few weeks now and I use this every single day. Don’t hesitate to buy this! You won’t regret it!" —Ck_M
Get it on Amazon for $20.99 (available in 14 colors).
4. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. It's like you've got your own babysitter in a notepad, basically.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "I have this pad sitting in front of me right now. It has gotten to the point where I feel disorganized if I don't start my day with it. The quality is great and it's super motivational. Can't say enough about it. If you're on the fence GET IT." —Kate Maher
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. Or, if you're looking for a more general focus, a weekly notepad to keep you on track with your tasks for each day. Now your main to-dos won't be crowded by your less-important duties.
6. Plus, a set of eye-popping fine-point pens that'll help you take some of your best notes. It doesn't matter if you're organizing an event, color-coding information, or simply trying to color within the lines.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I absolutely love these colorful pens. There are a wide variety of colors and every single pen glides over the paper as smooth as possible. I bought these with an daily organizer and I can’t wait to spice up the pages every day. These pens will definitely give me the motivation to keep on top of my daily journal. I love that the colors are both on top of the cap and the bottom so it’s easy to see what color I’m grabbing for." —hannah
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in black).
7. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics, designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "This gum is outstanding! It mildly wakes you and gives you a positive attitude and motivation. Chews well and pleasant taste." —Roy Fazio
Get a six-pack with nine pieces of gum each from Amazon for $23.94.
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
8. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* AirPod alternatives, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "These headphones are amazing for the price. I have Never been the one to spend tons of money on name brand products (AirPods) so these were perfect. Already charged when they arrived, fit perfectly in my ear, and stayed in!!! The sound quality is amazing and cancels all noise around me. It gave me the motivation to get up and go for a run now that I have good headphones!" —coralynn graef
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
9. Mega popular high-waisted leggings made with quality performance fabric that has a *lot* of reviewers swapping their more expensive brand name pairs out — these are comfortable, squat-proof, and also come with a *MEGA* secure pocket for your phone and a teensy *secret* pocket in the waistband for your keys.
No joke, I checked my Amazon history and I own three pairs of these now because I just keep buying them every time I need a reliable pair of black leggings. They're compressive, squatproof, slide on very easily, and are quite comfy — and this is speaking as someone who uses them for everything from leisurely walks around the city to 10-mile runs. The pockets are perfectly-sized for phones and accessories with a nice depth to them, and don't stretch out over time like other ones do. They also wash up beautifully — I haven't noticed any wear in them, I just keep buying more because I was sick of waiting until laundry day to wear them when they got sweaty.
Promising review: "Shaped my thighs and legs wonderfully. I felt motivated to work out just by how great these yoga pants felt. Absolutely a steal at the price point. AND THAT'S NOT EVEN MENTIONING THE BEST PART. Pockets!!! There are pockets that are so big that they can fit my entire phone! I have yet to find yoga pants that can beat these!" —Kyria Nelson
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get them from Amazon for $21.24+ (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 23 colors).
10. Plus a pair of colorful leggings you'll be tempted to get in every shade once you experience the same 😍 of the tens of thousands of reviewers who swear by them — these slightly brushed, supportive leggings come with side pockets and a V-shaped seam in the back for unique dimension.
Promising review: "I love these! All of my leggings are Colorfulkoala now and I plan on getting them in every color! They fit so well. They don’t show butt sweat. They’re so comfy and cute that it gets me motivated to work out!" —loxkay
Get them from Amazon for $25+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 33 colors).
11. A cold brew coffee maker to get you in the spirit of cold bevvie season without your wallet taking a hit. This is so gloriously easy to use that all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, four cups of cold brew to help you power through the day.
Promising review: "Morning motivator. I absolutely love it! I wake up in the morning so excited to pour a cup of my cold brew. It is very easy to clean and simple to use. I recommend to everyone!" —Kaya newell
Check out BuzzFeed's review of this cold brew coffee maker for more info!
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
12. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on (or remind you to take a lil' dance break whenever you overwork yourself).
Promising review: "PERFECTION!! Its like my own cheerleader cheering me on when I need a little motivation. If he's not flopping well, just make sure the holes on his arms are open and he will flop around in perfect inflatable tube man style! Every household needs one of these!" —Louise
Get it from Amazon for $9.03.
13. A weekly meal planner to help you acknowledge the biggest adulting mantra: "There's food at home." Take the time to create a grocery list and plan your meals and snacks. Hopefully, it'll convince you to save money because you've been "treating yourself" just about every day now.
Bloom Daily Planners is a small business that specializes in organizational products and planners. The list magnetizes to the fridge and has the meal plan on one side and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off and take with you on the other side.
Promising review: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps! I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. Its being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals." —Samantha M.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in five colors).