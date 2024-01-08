If You Need A Reset On Finding Motivation, Try These 32 Products

1. An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle so you know *precisely* how much you've consumed in an orderly, encouraging fashion before dehydration sneaks up on you.
Promising review: "LOVE IT! I am very picky when it comes to water bottles, but this one is perfect! It is 32 ounces so it holds a lot of water to drink throughout the day! My favorite part is that you can add ice to it and it will not sweat due to the material it is made of, which I LOVE!" —Bianca Aguilera
Get it on Amazon for $20.99 (available in 17 colors).
2. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Promising review: "Miraculous results in just four days! Happy, healthy, and motivated! It's most effective if used daily for 30 minutes (but not more, as it can affect your circadian rhythms). I don’t normally leave reviews, but I am blown away by the results from this lamp in such a short amount of time!" —Brandi True
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (get this price by clipping the $8 off coupon on the product page).
3. An affordable sunrise alarm clock so you can trick your human brain into thinking you're already dappled in the light of a bright, sunshiny day when you wake up, even if the the sun hasn't quite caught up to your morning routine.
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.
Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price).
4. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher to get the ball rolling on your morning before you're fully awake. This turns on virtually *any* device with a press-able "on/off" switch from the comfort of your bed. Once you adjust the device over the button — be it a light switch, a switch to turn on your coffee machine, or a switch to turn on a fan — you can ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it off or on, or control it via an app on your phone.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in white and black).
5. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for days when you wake up and you just can't even. These are made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to give you a quick jolt *much* more relaxing than that rude alarm clock of yours.
Body Restore is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials.
Promising review: "I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" —Merry
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $18.99 (available in multiple packs and styles).
6. Plus a waterproof shower phone holder so you can set your day up for success by listening to serotonin-inducing bops during your morning shower. This adjustable rotating mount is waterproof *and* gives you touchscreen abilities, so you can swap between apps or switch songs with ease.
Check out a TikTok of the shower phone holder in action.
Promising review: "This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable. The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." —Brittney Steele
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).
7. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. It's like you've got your own babysitter in a notepad, basically.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "I have this pad sitting in front of me right now. It has gotten to the point where I feel disorganized if I don't start my day with it. The quality is great and it's super motivational. Can't say enough about it. If you're on the fence GET IT." —Kate Maher
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. A tear-off daily self-care calendar for a gentler way to start your day and still keep it productive and fulfilling — this has space not just for a to-do list, but affirmations, things you're thankful for, reflections, meals, and plans for self-care.
Promising review: "I got this for my mental health when I was in a really bad place mentally and I was trying to figure out why I was having so many panic attacks. This made me feel on top of stuff and gives me something to look forward to. Super cute, super cheap, and it makes me happy." —katelyn
Get a 50-sheet pad from Amazon for $11.99.
9. Or, if you're looking for a more general focus, a weekly notepad to keep you on track with your tasks for each day. Now your main to-dos won't be crowded by your less-important duties.
10. Plus a set of eye-popping fine-point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your tasks, putting a fun twist on them that makes it all the more motivating to stay focused 🌈.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I bought these pens not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand lettering, and note taking, and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" —Michael Fanizzi
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A pack of dumbbell exercise cards perfect for anyone who has access to equipment but no idea where to start?? If you're suffering from the fitness version of writer's block, let the cards decide your fate. This pack comes with 50 different comprehensive exercises that are easy for beginners to understand, and challenging enough to make anyone feel the 🔥.
NewMe Fitness is a small business that specializes in fitness accessories for strength training, weight training, and yoga.
Psst — if you're not a dumbell fan, you can also try out cards for bodyweight movements, gym equipment, and resistance bands.
Promising review: "There are simply NO words to describe how awesome these cards are! NewMe Fitness has created a comprehensive set of cards that are the perfect size and with a readable font size. The portability is great! The ability to create individual stretching regimens for any fitness goal by mixing and matching the cards is stellar! This is my very first card pack, but I will be purchasing the whole lot in the coming months." —Natalie Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $21.75+ (available in 19 volumes).
12. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to get the ball rolling on Cleaning Day each week by making it easier than ever. You can quite literally "set and forget" this — once you apply the cleaner after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
13. Plus a jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which simplifies cleaning like nobody's business — if you're overwhelmed wondering what to use to clean random stains in your home, this is it. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
14. A weekly pill organizer designed with delightfully convenient push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, meaning you'll actually have incentive to take all your vitamins, minerals, and medications regularly and on time.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in four styles).