44 Products To Quickly Solve Problems You’re Too Lazy To Research Solutions For Yourself

Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray in action.

Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.

Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood! I recently bought this to test it for myself and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened (I panicked before I could get a before and after; please forgive me, laundry gods).

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

