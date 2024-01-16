If You Love Food Like It’s A Full-Time Job, Here Are 43 Products You Need To Try

Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29 Simple Modern tumbler.

Check out a TikTok of the Stanley snack cup in action.

Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby



Get it from Amazon for $12.79 (available in three colors).

