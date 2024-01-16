If You Love Food Like It’s A Full-Time Job, Here Are 43 Products You Need To Try

1. A microwave bacon cooker because as fun as it is to get your cardio in dodging bacon grease spitting at you from the pan, THERE IS ANOTHER WAY. This can cook seven to nine strips at a time, and comes with grooves and a spout designed to pour out the extra fat.
Promising review: "Best way to make bacon!!!!! I will never cook bacon any other way. Bought one for me and one for my daughter. Buying one for my MIL for Christmas." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
2. An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl designed with habitual leftover reheaters in mind — this ceramic bowl has an elevated center that distributes the heat evenly and quickly, guaranteeing there won't be any cold spots when you dig in to your grub. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup!
Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana
Get it from Amazon for $24.98.
3. A set of convenient suctioning "Food Cubby" dividers to portion out plates so food, sauces, and dressings don't co-mingle — perfect for picky eaters young *and* old who would rather pretend that we don't live in a world where broccoli and mac 'n' cheese are occasionally allowed to touch.
Check out a TikTok of the food cubby in action.
Food Cubby is a small business specializing in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I love these! Even as an adult, I hate my food touching. Thought they might keep things apart but not juices or things, but they really stick to the plate, and the meat juice doesn't run into the salad. It saves me from having different plates for each food. I wish I had these a long time ago." —Superbeckee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A rapid veggie steamer so you can be like, "BOOM. SIDE DISH!" without actually putting in any work beyond pressing a few buttons and waiting five minutes.
Rapid Brands is a Shark Tank–featured small business that specializes in BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwaveable kitchenwares. Check out more rapid microwave cookers on their Amazon storefront!
Promising review: "Great purchase!!! I’ve been able to steam a whole squash, whole zucchini, handful of cauliflower, broccoli, and it comes out perfectly in three to four minutes! It makes cooking and eating healthier so quick and easy." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
5. A set of three dough presses in different sizes perfect for hand pies, dumplings, ravioli, calzones, empanadas, and truly any delicious thing you can think of that you want tucked into a pillow of warm carbs — this makes the process streamlined and easy so you don't have to sweat it.
Promising review: "This was a great purchase for the price. I was making empanadas and folding them by hand, which didn’t look too good. This set helps me cut them easily into circles and then easily presses them close. Consistent look each time! I like that there are three sizes in the set so I can make them according to my mood. Easy to wash and use. Would highly recommend for the price and functionality!" —Sox
Get a set of three from Amazon for $12.06.
6. An adorable Dash mini rice cooker so cute and handy it'll earn its spot as part of your counter's ~aesthetic~. Its two-cup capacity doesn't just make delicious small portions of rice, but also fluffy oatmeal, stew, soup, quinoa, rice, and pasta. Bonus: it has a "keep warm" function that kicks in once it's done cooking, so if you don't get to it right away you don't have to deal with cold or overcooked breakfast.
Promising review: "For a long time I was dragging out my big 10-quart Instapot to make rice for dinner almost every single night — well when you’re only cooking for two people, that’s a bit extreme! I found this with a quick search and figure for the price it couldn’t hurt to try! I’m SO HAPPY I bought this. It’s such a perfectly small size; it fits beautifully on my counter and makes the perfect amount of rice for my boyfriend and I to eat at dinner. No big equipment. Comes with a cute little book with recipes to try! The cilantro lime rice was a hit!" —Allie Conefrey
Get it from Amazon for $24+ (available in nine colors and various bundles with other Dash products).
7. A terracotta garlic roaster to instantly elevate any meal with some savory mouthwatering garlic with barely any work. Reviewers love adding this to everything from baguettes to pasta to pizza!
8. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl for the ultimate in "girl dinner" hacks. Now you can have all your beloved snacks close to your face and be *thissss* close to living the dream of eating out of a trough like a fluffy farm animal.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29 Simple Modern tumbler.
Check out a TikTok of the Stanley snack cup in action.
Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $12.79 (available in three colors).
9. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $35.96.
10. A silicone baking mat for your sheet pan, so you can mindlessly dump all your meats and veggies right on top and have a delicious homecooked meal without having to scrub all the evidence off for an hour.
Promising review: "I use these mats many times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.04.
11. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three colors and multiple styles).
12. A Dash air fryer you will come to rely on for *all* your quick fix meals — reviewers love that there's no waiting for it to preheat, so you can heat up pretty much any food your heart desires without any effort required, whether it's meats, veggies, or even leftovers you want to keep ~crispy~.
Promising review: "I purchased this product as a gift to myself before the holidays. I wanted to give myself some time before reviewing it so I can really see if this thing is as great as it seems. After using it a couple of times I am happy to report that it IS as great as it seems. I've fried tater tots, mini pizzas, sweet potato fries, and even some carrots! I am so glad I purchased this and next up I'm going to try apple slices and see if I can't make cinnamon apple slices for a snack at work!" —MacKenzie Masten
Get it from Amazon for $49.98+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
13. Plus a magnetic air fryer cheat sheet to help minimize effort and maximize deliciousness, no Googling, overthinking, or confusing cooking methods required.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cook book but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
Get it from Amazon for $8.45 (available in two colors).
14. Plus a beginner-friendly air fryer cookbook, aka the closest thing you can get to taking the cooking part out of ... well, cooking. This handy guide covers breakfast, lunch, dinner, *and* dessert options you can toss right into that gizmo and make everything from hasselback potatoes to mustard-honey chicken thighs to orange sponge cake in record time.
Promising review: "This is the air fryer cookbook that I didn't know I needed. It makes cooking with my air fryer so much easier. So many wonderful recipes here are clear, easy to follow, and delicious. It's easy to put something together, stick it in the fryer, and carry on with my morning. There is something in here that will satisfy everyone. This book is wonderful for people just starting out using their air fryer and others seeking to improve their air frying skills." —M. Wahoske
Get it from Amazon for $11.30.