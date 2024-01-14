Skip To Content
44 Products You’ll Legitimately Be Grateful To Use Every Day

This commuter-friendly lunchbox is so functional and cute that your whole office is going to want a link to it, stat.

Emma Lord
by Emma Lord

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth! 

A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. 

I bought this and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. 

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91

2. A rapid veggie and fish steamer so you can be like, "BOOM. SIDE DISH!" without actually putting in any work beyond pressing a few buttons and waiting five minutes. 

An oval shaped steamer with fish and veggies in it
Amazon

Promising review: "Use this every single day. Bought a second one in fact. It’s amazing. Works perfectly. I mostly use to steam potatoes. I bought a $150 All-Clad steamer at the same time but love this even more. The best purchase I’ve made lately by far!" —liz

Get it from Amazon for $12.59.

3. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts. 

Model using a purple cloud shaped knife to open a package
Set of cloud knives in various pastel colors
Amazon

Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action. 

Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski

Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99

4. A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, meaning you don't have to spend a bunch of time rooting through pill boxes and trying to remember the timing of them each morning.

Reviewer holding one of the magnetized pill capsules with a clear view of pills inside
model pushing pills into the silicone holes of the pill organizer
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.

Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

5. Bentgo stackable lunch container perfect for commuters who want to get back in the groove of bringing lunch from home again — this right here is a perfect leakproof, sturdy option for your mobile salad/charcuterie/"girl dinner" situations. It's also nice and deep for mixing salads, has an upper compartment to keep your other ingredients separate, *and* a container for dressing. 

A purple container with a bottom full of salad and a top with four sections dividing ingredients
The components of the container laid out in a graphic
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I absolutely love these salad containers. My fiancé and I have big appetites, but try to eat healthy. These containers fit a ton of salad greens and all sizes of toppings — nuts, beans, cheese, fruits, meats, pasta, etc. They make packing lunch easy. Just throw in some greens, a protein, a dressing, and toppings that make salad fun for you! We use ours several times per week and they make it to both our jobs without spilling or leaking. I walk and ride public transit, so mine gets tossed around a bit. Several of my friends and coworkers have bought them after seeing mine!" —izzo

Get it from Amazon for $13.59 (available in eight colors). 

6. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.

Reviewer image of two black earbuds next to their charging case
www.amazon.com

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). 

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

Get it from Amazon $19.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).

7. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. It's like you've got your own babysitter in a notepad, basically.

A blank page of the planner
Reviewer with their daily planner page filled out
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.

Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.

Promising review: "I have this pad sitting in front of me right now. It has gotten to the point where I feel disorganized if I don't start my day with it. The quality is great and it's super motivational. Can't say enough about it. If you're on the fence GET IT." —Kate Maher

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

8. Plus a set of eye-popping fine-point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your tasks, putting a fun twist on them that makes it all the more motivating to stay focused 🌈.

Fine point pens in 18 different colors
www.amazon.com

Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!

Promising review: "I bought these pens not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand lettering, and note taking, and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" —Michael Fanizzi

Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99

9. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses! 

Reviewer before and after picture with redness healed from their face
The bottle of serum
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results! 

Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

Get it from Amazon for $14.58

10. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother. 

Reviewer with smooth hydrated skin
Reviewer holding up tin of moisturizer
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine. 

Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action. 

Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May

Get it from Amazon for $15.45

11. A rectangular Lazy Susan to turn you into a legitimate fridge wizard by holding *way* more than the traditional round version. This features 360 degree rotation so when you install it in the fridge, you can easily access condiments and foods at the "back" by spinning them closer to yourself. No more accidentally dumping pickle jars on your unsuspecting feet!! 

Condiments propped on a clear plastic turning tray installed in a fridge
A model spinning the tray 360 degrees around in a fridge to show all the condiments on it
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan in action. 

Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer 

Get it from Amazon for $21.59 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price). 

12. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight. 

The rectangle-shaped light sitting on the counter with a pour-over coffee next to it
Amazon

Promising review: "Miraculous results in just four days! Happy, healthy, and motivated! It's most effective if used daily for 30 minutes (but not more, as it can affect your circadian rhythms). I don’t normally leave reviews, but I am blown away by the results from this lamp in such a short amount of time!" —Brandi True

Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (get this price by clipping the $8 off coupon on the product page). 