32 Products For Anyone Whose Life Needs Just A Liiiiittle Bit Of A Fun Shake Up

1. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. Girl Scouts S'mores Seasoning Blend, just in case you needed an excuse to make your yogurt, overnight oats, ice cream, coffee, brownies, and cookies even *more* lawlessly delicious.
Promising review: "Paired with the Rice Krispy creamer Coffeemate, it's immaculate. It's so good, a nice cool s’mores taste." —Tasheba w.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (also available in a Thin Mint version!).
3. A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them.
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action.
Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.
4. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
5. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A set of handmade Cosmic Brownie earrings so adorable that your friends will just wanna eat you up!!!
Brietistic is a Georgia-based Etsy shop established in 2019 that specializes in handmade jewelry.
Promising review: "Lovely earrings that look just like the real thing! The quality is amazing. The seller was also very prompt and kind while answering any questions I had about the products. Highly recommend this shop to others! 😊💗" —Nemi
Get it from Brietistic on Etsy for $25.99 (and check out the rest of the snack earring designs on Brietistic's shop!).
7. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on (or remind you to take a lil' dance break whenever you overwork yourself).
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
8. A set of cat-themed tarot cards purrrfect for first-timers, complete with a guide on how to pull the cards and how to interpret them. You'll be doing readings for everyone from yourself to your BFF to your actual cat by the end of the week.
Promising review: "I'm new to tarot, so I grabbed some cute looking cards that promised a guidebook. I love the artwork that the artist has done and I like their take on some of the cards. Helps the meaning stick a bit more (at least in my semi cat obsessed mind). All the cards have a lot of detail to them. I've shown three major arcana and four minor arcana cards that have come up in my readings and the cards made it easy to 'get it' when I read the meanings and have studied the card meanings outside of this guide book. Would definitely recommend for the artwork alone and as a good starter deck for anyone interested in learning tarot." —Averey
Get it from Amazon for $17.90.
9. Small Batch Bakes, a baking book tailor made for folks who live alone *or* for people who want to broaden their baking horizons, but don't want to deal with the mess of big batches (or the leftovers!). This book takes you through a bunch of delicious recipes for one to six people using minimal equipment, so you can have hassle-free treats and live your most delicious life.
10. A mildly alarming if not adorable flexible flower vase that will fascinate guests when they can bend its limbs and hang it from any fixture they choose. That says if this thing *does* come to life in the middle of the night and starts singing and dancing all over your room, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
11. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
12. Wreck This Journal, a full color journal with prompts for you to write, paint, shred, and, in the words of Taylor Swift, "have a marvelous time ruining everything."
Some of the prompts include one to close the journal and scribble on the edges; another to cut out colors from a magazine and tape them all over the page; another is a "Stain Log," which you can use classify stains in your life, from red wine to nail polishes to food dyes. Basically, if you turn the page in this journal, odds are it's going to look *nothing* like it originally did by the time you're through.
13. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
14. An abstract tabletop mirror to blow yourself kisses on your way out of your bedroom for another busy day of being the Most Productive, Cutest, Funniest Person Alive. ✨✨✨ Reviewers swear by this as an easy vanity mirror!
Promising reviews: "I use it to get ready every morning!! So cute, also very easy to clean. Hasn’t cracked no matter how rough I am with it. It’s very lightweight and a great gift for yourself or anyone. Definitely worth the price $$!!!" —M. Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.