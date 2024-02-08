Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    32 Products For Anyone Whose Life Needs Just A Liiiiittle Bit Of A Fun Shake Up

    Listen, you're never gonna regret getting a cute lil' pink cowboy hat wine stopper or a jar of s'mores seasoning. You just won't.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions! 

    Model with pink lip stain
    Reviewer holding up pink clear glittery lipstick
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action. 

    Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99

    2. Girl Scouts S'mores Seasoning Blend, just in case you needed an excuse to make your yogurt, overnight oats, ice cream, coffee, brownies, and cookies even *more* lawlessly delicious. 

    A bottle of s'mores seasoning blend next to an iced whipped coffee
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Paired with the Rice Krispy creamer Coffeemate, it's immaculate. It's so good, a nice cool s’mores taste." —Tasheba w. 

    Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (also available in a Thin Mint version!). 

    3. A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy. These colorful balls are squishy, stretchy, and stick to pretty much any flat surface you throw them at *without* leaving any messy residue. TikTokers are having a blast tossing these at walls and ceilings to see the satisfying way they glom onto them. 

    Reviewer holding six squishy balls in different rainbow colors in their hand
    reviewer throwing them all the wall where they stick
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Globbles in action. 

    Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $10.69.  

    4. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow. 

    Cover of the book with rainbow water color patterns
    A set of watercolors of a page with an
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them! 

    Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C. 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90

    (Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!) 

    5. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!  

    A red colored ice rose in a cocktail
    Four ice roses in the mold in various dyed colors
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down! 

    Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99

    6. A set of handmade Cosmic Brownie earrings so adorable that your friends will just wanna eat you up!!! 

    Model holding two earrings that look like brownies with multicolored sprinkles on them
    Brietistic/Etsy

    Brietistic is a Georgia-based Etsy shop established in 2019 that specializes in handmade jewelry. 

    Promising review: "Lovely earrings that look just like the real thing! The quality is amazing. The seller was also very prompt and kind while answering any questions I had about the products. Highly recommend this shop to others! 😊💗" —Nemi

    Get it from Brietistic on Etsy for $25.99 (and check out the rest of the snack earring designs on Brietistic's shop!). 

    7. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on (or remind you to take a lil' dance break whenever you overwork yourself).

    A red inflatable figure on a desk
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark

    Get it from Amazon for $8.58

    8. A set of cat-themed tarot cards purrrfect for first-timers, complete with a guide on how to pull the cards and how to interpret them. You'll be doing readings for everyone from yourself to your BFF to your actual cat by the end of the week.

    reviewer's cat posing next to a deck of cat-themed tarot cards
    three of the illustrated cards laid out for a reading
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm new to tarot, so I grabbed some cute looking cards that promised a guidebook. I love the artwork that the artist has done and I like their take on some of the cards. Helps the meaning stick a bit more (at least in my semi cat obsessed mind). All the cards have a lot of detail to them. I've shown three major arcana and four minor arcana cards that have come up in my readings and the cards made it easy to 'get it' when I read the meanings and have studied the card meanings outside of this guide book. Would definitely recommend for the artwork alone and as a good starter deck for anyone interested in learning tarot." —Averey

    Get it from Amazon for $17.90.

    9. Small Batch Bakes, a baking book tailor made for folks who live alone *or* for people who want to broaden their baking horizons, but don't want to deal with the mess of big batches (or the leftovers!). This book takes you through a bunch of delicious recipes for one to six people using minimal equipment, so you can have hassle-free treats and live your most delicious life. 

    The cover of the book with cookies on it
    Kyle Books

    Helpfully, this book measures in grams *and* tablespoons, so you can bake however you prefer. 

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 or Bookshop (to support local bookstores) for $23.24

    10. A mildly alarming if not adorable flexible flower vase that will fascinate guests when they can bend its limbs and hang it from any fixture they choose. That says if this thing *does* come to life in the middle of the night and starts singing and dancing all over your room, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is. 

    A beige color small vase with four stretchy limbs that bend to sit on a windowsill
    White version of it bent to sit on a counter top
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." Susy Lundy 

    Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors). 

    11. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation. 

    A black mini vinyl record in a reviewer's hand that says
    six different mini vinyls on a table
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99

    12. Wreck This Journal, a full color journal with prompts for you to write, paint, shred, and, in the words of Taylor Swift, "have a marvelous time ruining everything." 

    The cover of the book with a mixed media feel
    Penguin Books

    Some of the prompts include one to close the journal and scribble on the edges; another to cut out colors from a magazine and tape them all over the page; another is a "Stain Log," which you can use classify stains in your life, from red wine to nail polishes to food dyes. Basically, if you turn the page in this journal, odds are it's going to look *nothing* like it originally did by the time you're through.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.59 or Bookshop for $14.88.

    13. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude." 

    A light up duck laying on its side with a face of just complete bone deep existential despair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    14. An abstract tabletop mirror to blow yourself kisses on your way out of your bedroom for another busy day of being the Most Productive, Cutest, Funniest Person Alive. ✨✨✨ Reviewers swear by this as an easy vanity mirror! 

    wavy shape mirror in wooden stand
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I use it to get ready every morning!! So cute, also very easy to clean. Hasn’t cracked no matter how rough I am with it. It’s very lightweight and a great gift for yourself or anyone. Definitely worth the price $$!!!" —M. Gonzalez

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.