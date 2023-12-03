If You’d Describe Yourself As Scatterbrained, Here Are 34 Products That’ll Come In Clutch

1. An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle so you know *precisely* how much you've consumed in an orderly, encouraging fashion before dehydration sneaks up on you.
Promising review: "LOVE IT! I am very picky when it comes to water bottles, but this one is perfect! It is 32 ounces so it holds a lot of water to drink throughout the day! My favorite part is that you can add ice to it and it will not sweat due to the material it is made of, which I LOVE!" —Bianca Aguilera
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
3. A dishwasher magnet so nobody ever has to do the awkward guessing game of "what is the current status of this plate I want to eat off of" (or worse, nobody accidentally puts a bunch of dirty dishes away 😬).
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
4. A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, meaning you don't have to spend a bunch of time rooting through pill boxes and trying to remember the timing of them each morning.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
5. A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad with space to plan all your meals in advance, plus a weekly shopping list you can grab and take to the store with you.
Sweetzer and Orange is a small business specializing in planners, stationery, and educational products.
Promising review: "The magnet is great, sticks to fridge very well, does not slide or move. Perfect for planning meals and adding needed grocery items to the right side. Then you just tear off the right side and head to the store. This has made our family meal planning so much easier!" —SandyBeach
6. A slim profile phone power bank for an easy, highly portable way to get a quick charge on your phone when (oops) you forgot to charge it (again 😬). This bb may be small, but can fully charge an iPhone up to *three* times.
Promising review: "I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly it works! Fast charging, enough capacity to charge my phone many times over several days, and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally." —Joe Hull
7. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," a meticulously designed ear plug that blocks out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus at the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
8. A "Did You Feed The Dog?" tracker perfect for anyone whose mornings and evenings go by in such a blur that sometimes (okay, every time) Fido 10000% tries to scam an extra meal out of you by pretending they haven't been fed yet (or appealing to another human in the house). Now you'll have peace of mind they've been taken care of, kibble-wise.
Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
9. A cleverly designed weatherproof hide-a-key rock you can leave by the door — a godsend for anyone who plays "hide and seek" so often with their keys that they're about to make varsity.
Promising review: "This fake rock was exactly what I had been hoping to find. It blends in extremely well with the rock from my landscaping, and the key fits inside perfectly. The slide on the bottom was very easy to close as well. I definitely recommend it!" —P Gilroy
10. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
11. A transparent monitor attachment for those of us with an old school, sticky note using habit — this will give you the ability to take the clutter off your desk and put reminders in your clear line of sight.
Each of the attachment has a sticky film that's strong enough to adhere it to your monitor, but easy enough to remove that it won't damage it.
Promising review: "I have 568 stickies on any given day and this is exactly what I needed to keep myself organized. They came packaged nicely, no cracks or scratches, and was easy to adhere. The adhesive is awesome. It's not going anywhere!!! I recommend this to anyone like me who needs a cool place for their notes. You will be the envy of your coworkers!" —Mason's Mom
12. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. This is especially ideal for hybrid workers because you can tear off each sheet as you go instead of lugging the whole planner around with you!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
13. Or if you want to go ~all in~, a monthly subscription to Silk + Sonder, which will send you a brand new (and stunningly beautiful??) planner each month, equipped with guided prompts, wellness trackers, and dated calendar spreads. It's basically designed to encourage not just organization and growth, but help release creativity and manage stress.
Silk + Sonder is a small business founded by Meha Agrawal, a former software engineer who developed the planners as a way for people to stay emotionally and mentally connected with themselves through self-guided structure and creativity.
Promising review: "I started S+S to try and get my anxiety and depression better managed. I was struggling with a pretty bad depression period and wanted to be more proactive. It has kept me accountable and given me a mindfulness outlet which was much needed. I noticed a big change even just in the first week of having my first journal. Now, I am going to stick with it for a while longer! LOVE my Silk + Sonder Journals!" —Lindsey S.
