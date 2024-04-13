1. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect copycat for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.
Our family unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.40 (available in two other flavors).
2. A pair of wireless sleep headphones so you can enjoy the comfy cozy warmth of the speakers all evening long, whether you're laying lopsided on the couch watching Netflix, doing yoga to a YouTube video, or trying to fall asleep to white noise.
Promising review: "These are great! I've struggled with insomnia for the past couple of years. I wish I'd found these sooner. They are extremely comfortable. When I fall asleep, I rarely sleep for more than an hour straight. These allow me to comfortably play a podcast or meditation to get myself back to sleep. Battery life is great. I probably played them for a total of five hours during the night and woke up them still having 70% battery remaining. I probably won't use these for workouts because I don't have to wash them all the time, but for insomnia or anyone who just likes to fall asleep listening to something, these are amazing." —Jesse Brown
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 19 colors).
3. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Now, instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~ self-care ~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $17.97.
4. A "Through The Seasons" Reverse Coloring Book, which is a newer edition of the original Reverse Coloring Book that took the internet by storm — reviewers swear by this easy, calming artistic outlet to help ease their anxiety, relieve stress, and unleash their inner creativity without taking up too much brainpower.
For those new to the concept — Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines to create images within the colors. Sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical.
Promising review: "Kendra Norton’s beautiful art books, Reverse Coloring books, have changed my world! My whole life I thought I was not creative and therefore had zero artistic ability. Now this has become my favorite form of artistic expression. I turn on music and/or an audiobook and allow myself to go for an adventure outside of my mind, beyond my mind, if you will. This has become my favorite way to process through difficult emotions and experiences I’m working through." —K. DeWitt
Get it from Amazon for $13.46.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
5. An affordable luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent." —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
6. A pair of horizontal glasses to let you read while lying down, because being unable to read without starfishing on your bed feels like a scam. Now you can out-scam it.
Promising review: "I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" —Kivy
Get them from Amazon for $10.98.
7. A pair of delightfully chic open-toed memory foam slippers so you can get all the comfort and support of these cozy soles *without* overheating. Reviewers compare the style to Uggs, and because the soles are anti-slip and water resistant, you can also wear them out running errands 👀.
Promising review: "These slippers are amazing. They are so comfortable and look so expensive, and they are high-quality for the low price. Great for after the shower and wearing around the house and super easy to wash in the washing machine. I've had these for over a year, and they are still in perfect condition." —Sydney Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in women's sizes 6.5–12 and five colors).
8. A copy of The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions perfect for any stage of life, if you're looking for something structured and soothing to do on a night off that will also help you preserve your favorite memories.
This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences, and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory, or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories!
Get it from Amazon for $11.29 or from Bookshop (to support local bookstores) for $15.81.
9. A bath pillow and full body mat that laughs in the face of your ordinary teensy bath pillows. Neck support is cute, but full body ridiculous plush comfort?? Is precisely where it's at. Hop in, friend. The wine is poured and that romance novel isn't going to read itself.
Bath Haven is a small business specializing in bathroom and personal care products.
Promising review: "We just installed a new tub in our master bathroom. The tub has a steeper slope than our previous. So we were looking for a pillow that provided head rest and back support. The Bath Haven pillow indeed provides both and is very comfortable. The linen material is soft and feels great. Definitely worth the price vs cheaper plastic pillows." —Alan Z.
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in four styles).
10. A wine caddy for the bathtub, for those times you don't just need to relax but need to relaaaaaaaaax. 🍷
SipCaddy is a US-based small business that specializes in shower beer and wine bath holders. Bonus: it also holds cans, so they can pop in a LaCroix or enjoy a shower PBR, too.
Promising review: "Loved how easy this was to put in my shower and use for anything from holding beverages to face wash. Gifted it to two friends and my boyfriend who at first mocked it but now LOVES it. I’d consider traveling with it at this point." —MB Schatz
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six colors).
11. Plus a bath overflow drain cover so you can finally get the luxurious, full-to-the-brim bath soak you deserve without listening to that disappointing wurgity-gurgle as the tub sucks down all that lovely hot water back down the drain.
SlipX Solutions is a small business that specializes in safety-oriented shower and bath accessories.
Promising review: "I have a high-stress job, and I've started taking baths as a way to unwind. However, it never seemed like I could keep enough water in the tub to really enjoy it. This little thing makes a HUGE difference!! I get at least an extra 3 inches of water and it is great." —Hyacinthe Snyder
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).