36 Products That Will Make Sitting At Your Computer All Day Less Monotonous

1. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to help cheer you up or cheer you on — sometimes you and your coworkers just need to treat yourselves to a lil' dance break!
Promising review: "When I turn it on, it always makes everyone at the office laugh. We will take it and sit it on someone’s desk when they are having a bad day, and it always cheers them up." —dawn poythree
2. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code all your to-do lists to perk yourself up.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold, and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use, and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
3. An undetectable mouse jiggler to help folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk. Taking breaks = better focus in the long run!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of TikTok. Setup was extremely easy, and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
4. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make *excellent* alternatives to AirPods, if not better. Reviewers love these because they're ridiculously comfy on the ears, making them perfect for in-office days when you're trying to get in the zone and for at-home days when you're in constant Zoom calls.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I work remotely and use these for all-day Zoom calls. I love the quality, comfortable fit, sound, and noise-canceling features. I will say the noise canceling isn't 100% proof, but I'm not looking for that. I want to be able to hear around me in case someone in my house needs me." —Ali R.
5. Plus a pair of Bluetooth-enabled noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones so not only will you block out the hullabaloo of your office, but send a clear signal of "I am very busy, please do not bother me with pictures of your cat right now" so your workflow isn't interrupted.
Promising review: "I recently found the need for over-the-ear noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones three days a week, four hours at a time. I needed them to be comfortable, possess strong noise canceling capabilities, sound good, and be of good quality without an exaggerated price. They sound great, are very comfortable for extended periods, pair easily with Apple products and the noise-canceling capabilities are very good. The economical price makes these a tremendous value. I highly recommend l these even compared to the many models costing twice as much." —M. de La Torre
6. A crayon vase to brighten up your desk because minimalism is OUT and recapturing the lawless joy of going to clown town on a coloring book is IN!!!!
Ban.do is a US-based small business that specializes in quirky accessories, home products, and stationery.
Promising review: "Adorable vase! Would make a cute and quirky addition to any decor. I’m using it to style a bookshelf in my home office/art studio. It is small, but the colors and retro feel make a nice graphic pop in my room. I think this vase would look great in a kid's room or teacher's classroom as well." —Dani
7. A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical ~light of your life~ — this adjustable light can help improve your sleep, mood, and energy levels, particularly if you're working in a situation where you don't get a lot of direct sunlight.
Read more about sunlamps and seasonal affective disorder (SAD) at Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure. It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." —Amazon Customer
8. A set of adjustable desk shelves to organize your professional knickknacks and make your workspace feel dimensional and cozy.
Jerry & Maggie is a small business that specializes in decor and home office products.
Promising review: "Great desktop organizer for the office. I've bought these several times for colleagues. It's a great way to organize things on your desk while adding a bit of fun and personal style." —Ashley Stanton
9. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!
10. A set of floppy disk coasters to remind you of the good old days, where there were only one or two ways you could accidentally miss a correspondence from a coworker instead of 15,000.
11. A mildly alarming if not adorable flexible flower vase that will be responsible for endless amusement when you look for all the wacky ways to position it on your desk. That being said if this thing *does* come to life and start haunting your coworkers, well. That's on you for buying whatever the heck this is.
12. A wireless keyboard and mouse set because if you're going to be spending eight hours a day in the same darn spot, curating the vibe isn't just a priority, but an *essential*. Reviewers love this keyboard not just for the way it looks and feels, but for the satisfying clicking sounds it makes.
Check out a TikTok of the keyboard in action.
Psst — this takes AA batteries for the mouse and keyboard.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me." —Nikki Bell
13. A set of elegant matching desk accessories to bring some order to your space, and establish yourself as the Unrepentant Instagram Aesthetic Coworker. (Someone's gotta do it!!)
Each set includes a pen cup, mail organizer caddy, paper tray, phone/tablet holder, and sticky note holder.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these!! The color is perfect and quality is amazing! I bought my fellow coworkers a set since they fell in love with mine!" —Rachel
14. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
