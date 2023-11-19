42 Products So Clever Your Friends Will Be Jealous You Got One First

1. A set of convenient suctioning "Food Cubby" dividers to portion out plates so food, sauces, and dressings don't co-mingle — perfect for picky eaters young *and* old who would rather pretend that we don't live in a world where broccoli and mac and cheese are occasionally allowed to touch.
Check out a TikTok of the food cubby in action.
Food Cubby is a small business specializing in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I love these! Even as an adult, I hate my food touching. Thought they might keep things apart but not juices or things, but they really stick to the plate, and the meat juice doesn't run into the salad. It saves me from having different plates for each food. I wish I had these a long time ago." —Superbeckee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
2. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.99.
3. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this a while back and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
4. A "Lifty Loo" toilet seat handle to keep things germ-free when you're lifting the toilet seat up and down — even your toilet seat deserves to accessorize!! And these come with an adhesive that make them super easy to install.
Lifty Loo is a small business that specializes in toilet lifting tabs that are made with recycled ocean plastic.
Promising review: "Works perfect for what I need it for. I just figured out where it would work best on my toilet, then I adhered it. It doesn't get in the way and my younger boys are able to pick the seat up without touching the seat." —SK
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.97.
5. A "Little Elf" gift wrap cutter made famous on TikTok — this must-have holiday gizmo wraps around your roll of wrapping paper, then evenly slices it across at the precise length you need it. Reviewers love it because it's faster *and* safer than scissors, and helps cut down on gift wrap waste by making it easier to measure out cuts.
Little Elf is a US-based small business that specializes in gift wrapping accessories.
Promising review: "I purchased this after seeing it on TikTok and it did not disappoint! It’s an essential, I have already gifted to my best friend :)." —ADG
Get a set of two from Amazon for $18.99.
6. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum to suck the gunk on your floors right up instead of wrangling with a dustpan full of hair clumps that keep falling out or a heavy vacuum cleaner. Why lug a vacuum around when you can get the job done with a lightweight broom instead?
EyeVac is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in six colors).
7. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.21.
8. A pair of warm wireless sleep headphones perfect for keeping your ears warm on cold-weather walks and runs once the autumn breezes start blowing — 110% would not be surprised if half the neighborhood outfits themselves with them by the end of the season.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (get this price by clipping the 20% off coupon on the product page; available in 12 colors).
9. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
10. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget julienne, chops, spiralizes, and slices vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page; available in three styles).
11. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet clips to keep that sucker in the duvet cover where it BELONGS instead of sagging to the bottom of your bed like a sack of fluffy potatoes. You can pin these securely to duvets up to ten pounds in weight and then easily remove them with a magnetic key when the cover needs a wash.
Checkout a TikTok of the duvet clips in action.
Pinion Pins is a small business specializing in home improvement products.
Promising review: "I was super worried about if I would have enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart. Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk, RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." —Abigayle Mishler
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $17.95.