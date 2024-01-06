If Your Schedule Is Just Chaos All The Way Down, Here Are 38 Products To Help

1. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
2. An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle so you know *precisely* how much you've consumed in an orderly, encouraging fashion before dehydration sneaks up on you.
Promising review: "LOVE IT! I am very picky when it comes to water bottles, but this one is perfect! It is 32 ounces so it holds a lot of water to drink throughout the day! My favorite part is that you can add ice to it and it will not sweat due to the material it is made of, which I LOVE!" —Bianca Aguilera
3. A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills at the beginning of the week, meaning you don't have to spend a bunch of time rooting through pill boxes and trying to remember the timing of them each morning.
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" —Chicken McNugget
4. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger any busy human will honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
5. A slim profile phone power bank for an easy, highly portable way to get a quick charge on your phone — especially great for long days out and about when there's no time to sit still for a charge. This bb may be small, but can fully charge an iPhone up to *three* times.
Promising review: "I like the solid and sleek construction. Fits easily in my pocket. Most importantly it works! Fast charging, enough capacity to charge my phone many times over several days, and withstands plenty of me dropping it and yanking the cord out awkwardly and accidentally." —Joe Hull
6. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. This is especially ideal for people on the move because you can tear off each sheet as you go instead of lugging the whole planner around with you!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
7. Or for the ~big picture~ thinkers, a tear-off weekly notepad to remind you of what the top priorities for each day are, so you don't feel as overwhelmed while powering through them.
Promising review: "I carry a weekly planner in my bag for scheduling appointments, meetings, classes, etc. Then on Sunday night or Monday morning, I transfer everything from the planner to a sheet from this pad. It stays sitting on the counter in my kitchen where I can easily jot down errands, groceries, etc either in the extra space or on the back. At first this seemed like an unnecessary duplication of effort, so I was looking for a better solution, but I've realized over the past couple of weeks that this really works for me." —Toledo
8. A set of reviewer-beloved "Loops," meticulously designed earplugs that block out distracting, irritating, or overwhelming noise without completely blocking out the world around you, meaning you can wear them to focus on chaotic days at home or the office without seeming antisocial. (Especially since these are so subtle that nobody will notice them!)
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried many pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound." —Christina
9. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait 8 to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
10. A set of disposable air fryer liners if your thoughts on cleaning the air fryer can be summed up in two words: "No thanks!!" With these handy liners you can heat up your greasiest leftovers, cook your messiest meat and veggie dishes, and get absolutely lawless with TikTok dessert recipes with *zero* scrubbing and cleanup at the end.
Promising review: "Love these liners I saw on TikTok! What a time saver!" —Angie
"I was skeptical but I was also tired of cleaning my air fryer of crumbs all the time. I have a PowerXl air fryer and one of these fits perfectly in there. I can do French fries or any other fried food and discard the liner and the fryer is still nice and clean. I use two when I do juicy items, hot dogs, chicken breast, sausage and when I'm done I take out the meat and lift out the liners and all the gross juice comes out with it leaving the fryer ready to clean in the sink with hot water, no gross juice to pour out or get in the sink. I highly recommend." —Kevin M. Harer
11. A rapid veggie and fish steamer so you can be like, "BOOM. SIDE DISH!" without actually putting in any work beyond pressing a few buttons and waiting five minutes.
12. A pack of NeuroGum made with a blend of caffeine and nootropics designed to give you energy five times faster than regular coffee — without jitters or sluggishness afterward. All of the zing you need to keep your focus, with none of the crash. (Or 15 mid-afternoon trips to the bathroom!!)
Promising review: "I was hitting the afternoon slump and had a project to tackle that involved lots of details. I dug out my NeuroGum for a test run and WOW. The clarity and focus I had was awesome! I knocked out the project in record time and was able to move on to the next! The flavor is great and there's no energy crash or slump!" —Daniel
You can read former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's full review of NeuroGum for more deets!